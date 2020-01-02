Blank Rome Rings in New Year with Addition of Leading Corporate & Finance Partner in Chicago

Chicago, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Craig R. Culbertson has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group and as a member of both the Energy and Financial Services industry teams in the Chicago office. Blank Rome entered the Chicago market in June 2019 with the notable addition of partners Kenneth J. Ottaviano, Karin H. Berg, William J. Dorsey, and Paige Barr Tinkham, and most recently welcomed Andrew J. White as a finance associate. Craig joins from McGuireWoods LLP where he previously served as a Managing Partner of the Chicago office as well as an Executive Committee member. Prior to that, Craig was a co-chair of the corporate and finance department and a member of the Executive Committee at Jenner & Block.

"We are thrilled to have a corporate, energy, and financial services veteran like Craig join our Firm," said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome's Managing Partner and CEO. "With decades of unmatched experience, Craig will be a tremendous asset to Blank Rome both in the corporate and finance counsel he will be able to extend to our clients and in contributing to the expansion of our growing Chicago office."

Craig represents private and public companies, banks, funds, boards of directors, and special committees in a variety of corporate and finance transactional and other matters, including corporate governance, international projects, mergers and acquisitions, and complex commercial arrangements. His clients include Fortune 100 companies in a wide range of industries, including oil logistics and trading, aerospace, food and beverage, banking and finance, and steel manufacturing. Furthermore, Craig has a particular focus on representing domestic and international mid-stream oil and gas companies and funds, including oil refineries, terminals, pipelines, and gathering systems, among others. His practice in this area involves acquisitions, joint ventures, pre-export financings, minority investments, and complex commercial arrangements.

"Craig is a vital asset to our Chicago team and our broader Midwest legal community," said Kenneth J. Ottaviano, Chair of Blank Rome's Chicago office and Partner in the Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group. "Craig is a respected and proven leader in the legal industry. At his prior firm, he launched the Chicago office and helped it grow to more than 100 attorneys. As we execute against our growth strategy in Chicago, Craig's experience will be invaluable, and I look forward to partnering with him to strategically expand our Chicago office and serve our clients. In addition to his legal operations talents, Craig is a tremendous adviser to clients seeking counsel on corporate and finance matters and is an excellent addition to our nationally recognized energy and finance teams."

"There are so many great reasons to join a Firm like Blank Rome," said Culbertson. "First and foremost, the Firm has highly regarded national energy and finance groups. Blank Rome's credentials in these areas will allow me to tap into the national platforms to continue to service my existing client base. Plus, the Firm's energy sector experience in states like Texas and Pennsylvania will be of great benefit to clients seeking counsel on transactional, litigation, regulatory compliance, and enforcement matters. Equally as exciting, I'm eager to work with Ken and the Chicago team to help build out the office—a high priority for the Firm—as we kick off the new year."

"Craig is a tremendous addition to our corporate team," added Louis M. Rappaport, Co-Chair of the Firm's Corporate, M&A, and Securities group. "His notable experience in advising leading companies with regards to corporate structure and governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, and complex commercial contracts will further strengthen our group's robust service offerings and capabilities in the Firm's new Chicago market and beyond."

Craig is very active in the legal community and beyond, serving on numerous boards and advisory panels for legal associations, foundations, schools, and professional member clubs. He earned his J.D., summa cum laude, from Loyola University Chicago and his B.A., cum laude, from Davidson College.

