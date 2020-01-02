Intra-Cellular Therapies to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Sharon Mates, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, is scheduled to present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco at the Westin St. Francis Hotel. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8:30 am PST.

The live and archived webcast can be accessed under "Press Releases & Events" in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.intracellulartherapies.com . Please log in approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the event to register and to download and install any necessary software.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com.

