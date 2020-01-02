TLC to Present at 38th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ TLC (NASDAQ:TLC, TWO: 4152)), a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company developing novel nanomedicines to target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology, has been invited to present at the 38th annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, which takes place in San Francisco January 13-16, 2020. Details of the presentation are as follows:

TLC Presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Time: 10:00am PST Location: Mission Bay (32nd Floor) Westin St. Francis Hotel 335 Powell Street, San Francisco, CA94102

2020 marks TLC's sixth attendance in a row at the invitation-only event, which is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, gathering more than 8,000 attendees. TLC will provide an update on the status of its innovative product candidates, including TLC599 for sustained release treatment of knee osteoarthritis pain and TLC590 for sustained release management of postsurgical pain, both of which are non-opioids that have the potential to become viable alternatives to highly addictive opioids.



A copy of the presentation will be available under News & Events of the Investors section on the company website at www.tlcbio.com .

About TLC

Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ:TLC, TWO: 4152)) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD®). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows a combination of onset speed and benefit duration, improving active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC's BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX™ active drug loading technology has been proven in two approved drugs and is designed to alter the systemic exposure of a drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.

