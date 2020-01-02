Advantest Opens Registration and Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup for VOICE 2020 Developer Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has opened registration for its international VOICE 2020 Developer Conference and announced keynote speakers for both the U.S. and China events. The conference will return to two popular locations – Scottsdale, Arizona on May 12-13 and Shanghai, China on May 22 – with the theme "Your Voice. Your Vision. Our Value." The learning and networking opportunities offered at VOICE through technical sessions, kiosk showcases, keynote speeches, partners' expositions and social events will expand in 2020 to include a follow-up day of workshops on May 14 in Scottsdale.



"Each year, the VOICE technical program covers the hottest topics and industry trends, and 2020 will be no different," said Ronald Goerke, technical chairman of VOICE 2020 and senior applications expert at Advantest. "With new technical tracks on 5G/millimeter wave, parametric testing, and hot topics like artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as workshop day, VOICE is uniquely designed to address the current test challenges we engineers face. Attendees can expect to learn about the latest engineering and production solutions for these topics, and so much more, at VOICE 2020."

Passionate Keynote Speakers

VOICE 2020 in Scottsdale will begin with a keynote speech by research specialist Dr. Kate Darling, a leading expert in robot ethics. Dr. Darling explores the emotional connection between people and life-like machines, seeking to influence technology design and policy direction. Named one of the "Women in Robotics You Need to Know About" by Robohub, she currently investigates social robotics and conducts experimental studies on human-robot interaction at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Media Lab.



Then, on Wednesday, May 13, nationally recognized STEM educator Fredi Lajvardi will share his remarkable story of how he transformed a group of high school students into a national champion robotics team. Lajvardi captivated the country when he led his team of disadvantaged teenagers in a university-level underwater robotics competition, where they defeated leading schools, including top-ranked MIT. Their story inspired the acclaimed documentary Underwater Dreams and was also adapted into the major motion picture, Spare Parts. Honored with numerous awards for his spirited passion for teaching, Lajvardi continues to serve as a prominent advocate about the importance of STEM education nationwide.



At VOICE China on May 22, CEO and Chairman of VLSIresearch Inc., Dan Hutcheson, will deliver a keynote address on 5G, IoT, AI, and other critical IC markets, including key trends as well as China's rising role in the semiconductor market. Hutcheson is a recognized authority on the semiconductor industry, winning SEMI's Sales and Marketing Excellence Award in 2012 for "empowering executives with tremendous strategic and tactical marketing value" through his e-letter, The Chip Insider®; his book Maxims of Hi-Tech, and his many interviews of executives. His consulting work has included hundreds of successful programs involving product development, launch, and positioning.

U.S. Evening Event

The VOICE Scottsdale evening event will take place on May 12 at G Collection, a rare and unique venue showcasing classic European automobiles. The event will feature the music of classically trained violinist Gabi Holzwarth and the automobile collection of Scott Gauthier, an internationally acclaimed jewelry designer and car collector. All registered VOICE attendees are invited and have the option of purchasing a limited number of guest tickets. For more information, visit https://voice.advantest.com/evening-events/.

Attending VOICE 2020

Online registration is now open at https://voice.advantest.com/register. For the event in the U.S., an early registration discount is offered through March 27. Group discounts are also available; email mktgcomms@advantest.com for details.

The VOICE China event is invitation only and the technical sessions will be presented in Mandarin. Those interested in attending should email mktgcomms@advantest.com for more information.

Registered VOICE 2020 attendees are encouraged to make their hotel arrangements early. The deadline for reservations at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia is April 10. For additional hotel information for both locations and to make reservations, visit the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com/hotel-reservations.

Sponsoring VOICE 2020

For companies interested in supporting VOICE 2020, a limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available for both locations. Contact Amy Gold at amy.gold@advantest.com or visit https://voice.advantest.com /opportunities to find out more.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as a groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

