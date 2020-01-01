FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AFI, PLT and YJ

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us toll-free at 1-833-835-1495, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or via the case links.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided below.

Yunji Inc. (YJ)

Investors Affected: American Depository Shares ("ADSs") issued in connection with its May 2019 Initial Public Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 13, 2020

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgm-yj/

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT)

Investors Affected: July 2, 2018 and November 5, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 13, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-plt/

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (AFI)

Investors Affected: March 6, 2018 and November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: January 14, 2020

SECURITIES FRAUD

Shareholders may find more information at http://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-afi/

