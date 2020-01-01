TANDY LEATHER FACTORY, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District for the District of California against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. ("Tandy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:TLF) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Tandy from March 7, 2018 and August 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that on August 13, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating "certain aspects of the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues regarding the Company's business and operations." On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.55 per share, or over 10%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.90 per share on August 15, 2019.



Then, on August 15, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it was unable to timely file the Company's quarterly report for the period ended June 30, 2019 due to the Audit Committee's investigation. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.40 per share, or over 8%, to close at $4.50

per share on August 16, 2019.



On October 18, 2019, subsequent to the end of the operative class period, the Company revealed that certain financial statements should no longer be relied upon, citing "misstatements primarily relating to the Company's methods of valuation and expensing of costs of inventory and related issues." It also disclosed that its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Tina Castillo, had resigned.



