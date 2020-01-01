QUAD/GRAPHICS, INC. INVESTOR REMINDER: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Quad/Graphics, Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Quad/Graphics, Inc. ("Quad" or the "Company") (NYSE:QUAD) of behalf investors who purchased securities between February 21, 2018 and October 29, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On October 29, 2019, after the market closed, the Company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share, announced plans to divest its book business, and reported third quarter 2019 financial results. Analysts were shocked by these developments given the confidence management had exhibited in prior investor calls and earnings releases.

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $6.42 per share, or nearly 57%, to close at $4.85 per share on October 30, 2019.

