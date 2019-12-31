Acquire Keeps Charity Close to Home During Season of Giving

Raleigh, NC, December 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- It is no secret that the last 12 months were great ones for Acquire. New market expansions, new clients’ campaigns, and a commitment to excellence made 2019 a banner year for this Raleigh-based company. And as the year winds down, the Acquire team found ways to give back to the Raleigh community as a show of appreciation for the support the Triangle has given this rapidly expanding company.

They began the Holiday Season during the month of November as Acquire’s CEO/National Director of Operations, Zack Schuch, and Senior Director of Operations, Grant Gulledge, challenged their team to double their previous year’s donation to the Central and Eastern Food Bank of North Carolina. Throughout the month, Acquire’s conference room turned into a “donation station” and began to overflow with a bounty of canned food donations. When it was time to deliver the donations, the grand total exceeded the goal with 235 meals donated to the Raleigh-Durham community. The outpouring of generosity was not lost on the team members of Acquire. One of Acquire’s Corporate Trainers reflected on being chosen to deliver the donations to the food bank:

“I was shocked by the number of cans our team contributed over the month. It seemed like such a small way for us to get involved in the community but truly helped out so many people. The holidays can be a hard time for people, but to know our team was able to help provide so many meals really makes me appreciate the holiday season and the culture of our company.”

--Elijah Perry, Corporate Trainer at Acquire

Another one of Acquire’s favorite holiday traditions is to adopt an Angel Tree Family with the North Carolina Salvation Army. This year, the Acquire administrative team spent an entire weekend shopping with local merchants eager to provide for three Angel Tree children. When it came time to organize the gifts for each child, the administrative team sat in awe. When reflecting on the new clothes and toys local children would receive on Christmas Day one of Acquire’s administrative team members, remarked:

“We hope the kids have just as much fun opening and playing with the presents as we did shopping for them! And while we know it’s only one time a year, we hope that these contributions will be a spark of hope for a family heading into the new year. ”

-- Charli Gulledge, HR Specialist at Acquire

As Acquire thought over the past year, they saw that they worked hard both inside their own business and outward in the community. They commend the Acquire team for their numerous involvements in local philanthropies throughout the Triangle area. The Acquire teams’ involvement helped the Ronald McDonald House, the Boys and Girls Club of Wake County, Meals on Wheels of Wake County, the Special Olympics Equestrian Tournament of North Carolina, the Hurricane Dorian Relief effort, and the 31st Annual Thad & Alice Eure Walk for Hope. Acquire’s small but growing team found the time to make a positive difference in their community, and it appears they will continue to do so in 2020.

