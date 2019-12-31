Falco eMotors Awarded Most Innovative Company in the Manufacturing Sector (Small Enterprises) by CII

Falco eMotors' innovations in the advancement of eBikes and HVLS Fan technologies recognized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Washington, DC, December 31, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Falco eMotors is the winner of the highly coveted Innovation award on December 17, 2019, in the 6th Annual Ceremony of the CII Industrial Innovation Awards.

The prestigious CII Innovation award, recognizing Falco’s success in innovative electric motor technologies and their subsequent impact on personalized transportation and big building human comfort, was collected during the 6th CII Innovation awards ceremony at the Hotel Ashok in New Delhi.

The company launched in 2011 has developed electric motor technology for electric bikes, scooters, trikes, motorcycles, electric cars, wheelchairs, and high volume low-speed fans (HVLS Fans). The technology has been patented and launched in other countries such as India, the USA, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Rakesh Dhawan, President of Falco, says, "Our revolutionary technologies have generated worldwide interest. This prestigious award recognizes the innovative nature of our approach to personalized transportation and big building human comfort. The CII has been very supportive. They have understood our unusual approach to innovation and the results we have achieved.

"We look forward to continuing our efforts with this valued partnership."

The Confederation of Indian Industry sponsors the Innovation Awards (CII). Mr. Ratan P Watal, Member Secretary, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Mr. Modi, said that "Innovation awards is a noteworthy initiative. It shall help facilitate in encouraging industry to develop world-class innovations."

Mr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and Co-founder Infosys, said that "Innovation should be a movement. There is a need for existing businesses to become world-class. A rigorous process of CII Industrial innovation awards allows the external evaluation of the organization's innovation capabilities."

CII Jury evaluated Falco eMotors' innovations based on the merit and their uniqueness. The rigorous assessment criteria assessed the company's innovation culture within Falco as a function of how people at all hierarchies collaborated and supported innovation, the flow of innovation in spirit, and as a function within Falco. How useful was innovation management of chaos to achieve tangible results? How effective is Falco's expertise in navigating through such efforts? What tangible as well as intangible inputs to Innovation were made by Falco eMotors? Did Falco eMotors achieve tangible and measurable outcomes? The CII Jury assessed the results that accrued within Falco eMotors from the efforts undertaken. The details of CII grand jury are at http://bit.ly/39mYReY.

In addition to Falco, twenty-four other companies were honored with innovation awards, including JCB India Ltd. for "The Most Innovative Company 2019," Amara Raja Batteries Ltd and Sterlite Technologies Limited for "Top Innovative Company (Large) in Manufacturing" and - Fluid Controls Pvt Ltd for "Top Innovative Company (Medium) in Manufacturing."

