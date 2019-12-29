The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Partnership with the Palm Beach Symphony

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA.org) and the Palm Beach Symphony have announced a partnership, creating opportunities for members to experience one of South Florida's major cultural institutions during this landmark season that has seen record-breaking ticket sales and unprecedented donor enthusiasm and support.

“Palm Beach Symphony is raising the bar on bringing virtuoso artistic talent to the Palm Beach region, and creating tremendous new opportunities to experience world class arts and culture here in South Florida. I am excited to introduce our members to this cultural gem that is making an incredible impact,” said PBHFA Founder David S. Goodboy.

Palm Beach Symphony opened the season with acclaimed conductor Gerard Schwarz as its new music director, increased diversity of programming, an expanded geographic footprint and a lineup of new audience experiences.

Corporate partners have lent their support, including PNC Wealth Management, Findlay Galleries, The Colony Hotel, NetJets, Gucci and Lamborghini.

“Our organizations’ membership demographics suggest a tremendous synergy and we are pleased to introduce Palm Beach Symphony to the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association’s membership base of more than 1,600 financial professionals and high-net worth investors,” said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. He added, “Our 46th season has been nothing less than transformative, and we look forward to reaching out to new audiences with this exciting partnership.”

Noting that the “Palm Beach Symphony shines,” in its review of the opening concert of the season, The Palm Beach Daily News reported, “The audience witnessed a superb concert, beginning with the piano concerto...The brilliant tone of the orchestra prevailed through the second half of the concert.”

About Palm Beach Symphony

Palm Beach Symphony is South Florida’s premier orchestra known for its diverse repertoire and commitment to community. Founded in 1974, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization adheres to a mission of engaging, educating, and entertaining the greater community of the Palm Beaches through live performances of inspiring orchestral music.

The orchestra is celebrated for delivering spirited performances by first-rate musicians and distinguished guest artists.

Now in its 46th season, Palm Beach Symphony continues to expand its education and community outreach programs with children’s concerts, student coaching sessions and master classes, instrument donations, and free public concerts.

For more information, visit www.palmbeachsymphony.org.

About The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association

The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association (PBHFA.org) is a trade organization for hedge fund, financial professionals and ultra high-net worth investors in South Florida. Membership is open to active hedge fund managers/ professionals, ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, financial traders, investment bankers, academics, financial institutions, foundations, allocators, as well as selected service providers including third-party marketers, data providers, prime brokers, administrators, auditors, lawyers, risk managers, and financial technology firms.

Since launching in the autumn of 2013 with an original core of five members, the association has grown to over 1600 members and has become the voice and go-to source for the South Florida financial community. For information, visit www.PBHFA.org.

