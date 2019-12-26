Philadelphia's Beloved J'aime French Bakery Debuts Vegan Croissant

New Vegan Menu Item Available Now at Bakery's 212 S. 12th Street Location

Philadelphia, PA, December 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Philadelphia’s popular J'aime French Bakery, a little piece of France right in the heart of the city, is proud to announce a new menu item - a vegan croissant. Developed by popular demand from J’aime’s regular customers, Chef Bastien’s homemade pastry is sure to be a new favorite among local vegan foodies.

“We are excited to introduce a vegan croissant to our bakery menu - our first item created specifically for our vegan customers. Designed without dairy and eggs, we promise our new croissant is incredibly delicious and we invite our customers to try one today,” said Chef Bastien, Owner and Chef of J’aime French Bakery.

Located in Philadelphia’s gay-borhood, steps away from the intersection of 12th Street & Walnut, J’aime French Bakery’s Chef Bastien and his staff welcome families and friends to the bakery to spend quality time together while enjoying a beverage and fresh homemade pastries. A graduate of France’s LENÔTRE Pastry School, Chef Bastien makes every pastry with "J’aime" - "Love" in French.

J’aime French Bakery is located at 212 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107.

For more information, visit www.jaimefrenchbakery.com.

