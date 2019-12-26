Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Philadelphia's Beloved J'aime French Bakery Debuts Vegan Croissant

PR.com  
December 26, 2019 3:12pm   Comments
Share:

New Vegan Menu Item Available Now at Bakery's 212 S. 12th Street Location

Philadelphia, PA, December 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Philadelphia’s popular J'aime French Bakery, a little piece of France right in the heart of the city, is proud to announce a new menu item - a vegan croissant. Developed by popular demand from J’aime’s regular customers, Chef Bastien’s homemade pastry is sure to be a new favorite among local vegan foodies.

“We are excited to introduce a vegan croissant to our bakery menu - our first item created specifically for our vegan customers. Designed without dairy and eggs, we promise our new croissant is incredibly delicious and we invite our customers to try one today,” said Chef Bastien, Owner and Chef of J’aime French Bakery.

Located in Philadelphia’s gay-borhood, steps away from the intersection of 12th Street & Walnut, J’aime French Bakery’s Chef Bastien and his staff welcome families and friends to the bakery to spend quality time together while enjoying a beverage and fresh homemade pastries. A graduate of France’s LENÔTRE Pastry School, Chef Bastien makes every pastry with "J’aime" - "Love" in French.

J’aime French Bakery is located at 212 S. 12th Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19107.

For more information, visit www.jaimefrenchbakery.com.

Contact Information:
Honey Concepts
Victoria Avallone
856-340-9223
Contact via Email
honeyconcepts.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/802000

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo