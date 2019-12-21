GSPANN Announces Its Participation in NRF 2020

Milpitas, CA, December 21, 2019 --(PR.com)-- World’s largest retail trade association, the National Retail Federation (NRF) 2020, is ready to host over 38,000 attendees, 16,000 retailers, and 800+ exhibitors from 99 countries. NRF 2020 runs from January 12 to the 14 at the Javits Center in New York City.

GSPANN, who will exhibit at NRF 2020, enables leading fashion brands, department stores, and specialty retailers to improve their customer engagement and drive more sales while reducing their operating costs by integrating existing and emerging technologies combined with an optimized e-commerce development and operations approach. They have served some of the largest specialized retailers with their top-notch content management, e-commerce, mobility, and analytics solutions using microservices and cloud.

The event will be a massive marketplace for retail innovation. Retailers can attend the expo for free and explore new technologies, learn about groundbreaking solutions, and connect with various businesses and technology visionaries. GSPANN will showcase how its quality engineering (QE), DevOps, and production engineering helps retailers deliver more e-commerce functionality, with greater quality, and less downtime than their competitors.

Meet the GSPANN team at booth #809 to learn more about their technology solutions, that will help your retail business reach new heights.

About GSPANN:

GSPANN (www.gspann.com) offers prompt, cost-effective, and high-value business solutions to retailers by understanding their planning and execution challenges, and leveraging their sales and brand experience. With a team of over 1,400 people and a dedicated retail technology practice, we work with small and large retailers and provide integrated digital solutions to improve their digital commerce.

For press inquiries and more information, contact:

Puja Sethi

puja.sethi@gspann.com

408-263-3435

