Educator Greg Mullen is Exploring the Core of Education with New Book and Podcast

Greg Mullen's new book, "Creating a Self-Directed Learning Environment: Standards-Based and Social-Emotional Learning," redefines education introducing a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for school-wide collaboration.

Redondo Beach, CA, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Educate the whole child—improve the whole school.

Administrators and teachers know that implementing evidence-based and innovative teaching practices can feel like juggling: if you have standards-based learning in one hand and social-emotional learning in the other, what do you do with cognitive development? This book shows you how to balance all three, combining these concepts into manageable, realistic plans for success.

In clear, easy-to-follow language, master teacher and educational expert Greg Mullen introduces a flexible, three-tiered, visual framework designed for schoolwide collaboration. He also offers:

• An integrated philosophy focused on self-directed learning and the whole child

• Research sourced from CASEL and state programs and initiatives

• Attention to academic inclusion, behavior intervention, and classroom management

• Numerous illustrations, tables, and graphics

• Tools and supplemental resources for implementation

In addition to his new book, Greg Mullen highlights many of the topics in his book in his new podcast, "The Exploring the Core Podcast." Each episode highlights a challenging aspect of progressive education reform including standards-based and social-emotional learning, interviewing experts in the field from across the country.

Find more about this new book and podcast at www.ExploringTheCore.com.

