New Asigra Program Defends Public/Non-Profit Organizations Against Cyber-Attacks Targeting Backup Data

Program Addresses Continued Cybersecurity Breaches Exposing Millions of Consumer Records to Malicious Actors.

Toronto, Canada, December 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Asigra Inc., a leading cloud backup, recovery and restore software provider since 1986, today announced a new program focused on defending the backup repositories and data of Canadian public and non-profit organizations against cyber-attacks. The purpose of the program is to ensure the recovery of data that otherwise may have become compromised as a result of malicious malware or ransomware Attack-Loops™ that prevent the recovery of mission-critical data and often put large volumes of personally identifiable information (PII) at risk.

Cyber-attacks on public/non-profit organizations have put citizen data at risk like never before as new variants of ransomware and other attacks continue to infiltrate and expose sensitive data to unknown and possibly criminal entities. In a recent attack[1] covered by the Toronto Star, medical test provider LifeLabs agreed to pay the ransom of attackers in order to retrieve millions of customer records. In a statement, the organization said, “The personal information of over 15 million customers was compromised, mostly in British Columbia and Ontario, including name, address, email, login, passwords, date of birth, health card number and lab test results.”

Like many organizations dealing with a cyber-attack, the last resort for recovery relies on a functioning disaster recovery or backup solution in place. Unfortunately, hackers have now designed ransomware and other malware to seek out secondary storage systems (aka: disaster recovery and backup data) in order to compromise a clean retrieval of the information. As a result, these organizations no longer have a way to reinstate their data, and therefore are faced with either relinquishing or paying a ransom which can be exceptionally high for public and non-profit entities.

As a Canadian company, Asigra is planning to help protect these organizations by partially donating a large percentage of its cybersecurity-enabled backup technology to Canada’s extensive list of public and non-profit organizations. Those establishments in the country that can issue a tax-deductible receipt may contact Asigra to receive the company's complete anti-ransomware/backup software suite with the cost covered in large part by a donation-in-kind.

Asigra’s multi-award winning cloud-based data recovery platform is unique in the industry for converging data protection and cybersecurity for effective malware/ransomware detection and prevention that ensures safe, secure and reliable data recovery. The advanced software includes the industry’s first zero-day Attack-Loop™ preventative technology using bi-directional cyber-threat detection, zero-day exploit protection, variable repository naming, and multi-factor authentication (MFA) for a full defensive suite against aggressive ransomware and other cyber-threats targeting backup data. This is complemented by FIPS 140-2 certification and military-grade data encryption to ensure enterprise-grade data security, making user data unreadable without the proper encryption key.

“The majority of cybersecurity analysts today agree that cyber-attacks are evolving from the perspective of what they target, how they impact organizations and the changing methods of attack,” said David Farajun, CEO, Asigra. “For the past year, we have seen an increasing number of cyberthreats begin to target the number one method of data recovery – the backup repository. As a specialist in this area, we have developed a very effective solution to fight against this and now offer the technology to public and non-profit organizations we share our data with.”

[1] Toronto Star, LifeLabs says it paid ransom to secure millions of customer’s stolen medical data, December 17, 2019

