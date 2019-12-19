Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MITA Commends Senate Lawmakers for Voting to Repeal Device Tax as Part of End-of-Year Spending Package

PR.com  
December 19, 2019 3:02pm   Comments
Share:

Washington, DC, December 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA) today commended Senate lawmakers for approving a provision to permanently repeal the medical device tax in the year-end spending agreement recently passed by the House of Representatives. Immediately after the vote, Dennis Durmis, SVP – Radiology Head of Americas Region, Bayer and Chair of the MITA Board of Directors issued the following statement:

“After dedicated advocacy from patient groups, industry stakeholders, and our champions on Capitol Hill, it looks like we’re finally moving towards a full repeal of this stifling tax that negatively impacts both healthcare innovation and jobs. I applaud Senators from both sides of the aisle for supporting passage of this important piece of legislation, and I urge the President to quickly sign this bipartisan measure into law.”

The Medical Imaging & Technology Alliance (MITA), a division of NEMA, is the collective voice of medical imaging equipment manufacturers, innovators, and product developers. It represents companies whose sales comprise more than 90 percent of the global market for advanced medical imaging technology. For more information, visit www.medicalimaging.org. Follow MITA on Twitter @MITAToday.­­­­­

Contact Information:
Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance
Eric Hoffman
703-548-0019
Contact via Email
https://www.medicalimaging.org/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/802022

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo