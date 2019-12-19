Power Wellness Management Has Successful Grand Opening Celebration at Piedmont Wellness Center

Fayetteville, GA, December 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, December 14 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Approximately 400 guests took a tour of the state-of-the-art facility that features the Human Performance Center - a 5,000 sq. ft. training ground for athletes.

During this free event, the first 500 guests received a drawstring fitness bag. In addition, guests were invited to participate in complimentary group exercises classes such as aerial yoga, LesMills Bodycombat™ and a unique cycling experience - LesMills – The Trip™. With its cinema-scale screen and sound system, The Trip™ takes motivation and energy output to the next level. There are only nine locations featuring The Trip™ in the country. Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest is proudly the only location in the south. Throughout the event, guests could enter to win a variety of prizes: a 1-year, 6-month or 3-month membership to Piedmont Wellness Center or the Human Performance Center, or a Myzone Fitness tracker. Plus, guests who joined the center during the event received free enrollment.

“I’m thankful for the hard work of our staff and Power Wellness for organizing a successful grand opening. This center not only gives its members access to unique services and programming, but it will support the health and fitness needs of the Fayetteville community. We’re very excited,” said Blake Hamill, Senior Director of Piedmont Wellness Center.

About Piedmont Wellness Center at Pinewood Forest

Piedmont Wellness Center members will have access to state-of-the-art fitness equipment, services and programs for the entire family, and over 100 land and group exercise classes including LesMills – The Trip™. The Human Performance Center is a 5,000 sq. ft. square foot training ground within the Piedmont Wellness Center that members can utilize as an upgrade to their Piedmont membership or join as a stand-alone membership for anyone ages 12 and older. Human Performance offers its members high intensity interval training, progressive 12-week cycles, adaptive programming and specific sport/skill training clinics.

For more information about Piedmont Wellness Center, visit https://www.piedmontwellnesscenter.com/ or call 678-604-6275.

