A Geek An Angel Publishing Presents... Diamond at Midnight! Dance, Lies and Dirty Betrayals...

When Sizzling, Steamy, Meets Sweet & Sensual, things turn scorching Hot; New Novel by Author J.A. Jackson

San Francisco, CA, December 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- www.amazon.com/dp/B082CVSJVD - Dance, lies and dirty betrayals...

At the event, Divas in Red - Held at Maggiano’s Restaurant Santana Row, in the heart of Silicon Valley, A Geek An Angel Publishing and Author J.A. Jackson announced immediate availability of her newest novel, "Diamond at Midnight."

Author J.A. Jackson drew from her experience growing up on the Southside of Chicago to tell the story of Diamond Dunbar. Diamond is a street smart, book smart, young woman with a dream. She’s determined to graduate from college. Diamond finds herself in a hopeless situation when her ruthless boyfriend schemes to destroy her dream.

“'Diamond at Midnight' is an exciting page turner that begs to be read in a single sitting,” said one Diva in Red member named Lisa Riley, owner and CEO of ODOS Synergy Services 501(c)(3). Lisa has read the majority of Author J.A. Jackson’s novels.

What others are saying:

Many readers, who have read Author J.A. Jackson’s many other books in the past are excited about her new novel. A reader named M. Ramirez of Gilroy, California said, “This is an astounding novel from an unforgettable author and a must-read book for everyone.”

The author’s Beta readers, who have read the book, concur. One Beta reader has said, “I thoroughly enjoyed this book; it is a must read.”

Some may not be aware that Zina and Ted Slaughter inspired Author J.A. Jackson to write a novel set in Chicago, Illinois; after learning she and Ted had both grown up there.

About the Author:

J.A. Jackson is the pseudonym for an author, who loves to write deliciously sultry adult romantic, suspenseful, entertaining novels with a unique twist. Her love for cooking and writing come from her Southern roots of Louisiana and Arkansas. She has written over twelve books.

Author J.A. Jackson’s novels

When A Taker Dreams, The Deceiver’s Secret, The Proposition, The Grand Hotel, Lovers, Players, & The Seducer Book I, Lovers, Players, & The Seducer – the Revenge Book II, The Mistress of Desire & The Orchid Lover Book I, The Mistress of Desire & The Orchid Lover Book II, Diamond at Midnight, The Sweet Pepper Cajun! Slap His Mamma Cookbook -Tasty Soulful Recipes, and The Sweet Pepper Cajun! Tasty Soulful Cookbook! Southern Family Recipes.

She is currently working on Book III of Lovers, Players and the Seducer, Book II of Deceiver’s Secret and Book II of The Proposition.

All of her books are available at Amazon.com, Kindle, Barnes & Noble (in stores by ordering) Nook, iTunes, Smashwords, Kobo, Draft Digital, Ingram and Baker & Taylor, Ingram Sparks, 24 Symbols, Hoopla, tolino, Overdrive, bibliotheca.

Contact: Author J.A. Jackson P.O. Box 1494, Clovis CA 93613

Email: jerreecejackson@yahoo.com

For more information on its newest novel:

