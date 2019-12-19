Localizes.com Announces the Launch of a New All-Inclusive Program Helping Local Businesses Achieve the Best Results in Their Online Marketing

San Diego, CA, December 19, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Localizes.com, a Southern California based Web Design and SEO company, has recently launched a new program that will allow businesses to put their online marketing on auto-pilot.

Most businesses understand that to be successful in today's market you need to have a strong online presence. What many don't understand is that there are a ton of factors that need to work together to ensure online success. A few of these include an easy to remember domain name, an eye-catching, easy to use website design, on-page and off-page SEO that leads to the best results in search engines and a way to track your results. Trying to stay on top of this and at the same time effectively run a business is almost impossible. Many businesses struggle with substandard results while others will hire an expensive SEO agency that may or may not make a difference.

The All For One marketing program by Localizes.com wraps everything you need into a convenient, all-inclusive package that includes:

- a premium domain name (optional but no extra charge)

- professional website design with updates and maintenance

- keyword-optimized content

- article writing

- local citations

- maps and reviews

- Google My Business optimization

- lead tracking for both phone and webform

This program allows business owners to concentrate on running their business and taking care of customers instead of trying to figure out how to get more business leads. The package is available at a surprisingly affordable fee that is lower than most marketers charge for SEO alone.

"We want every customer we work with to be with us for the long haul so we do everything necessary to make sure they get the best results possible on the web. I will gladly guarantee the results," says Jerry Owens, owner.

How effective is the program? A lot of factors go into how any business will do including industry segment, service area, competition and ability to convert leads to sales but one local Southern California painting company added just over $12,000 net to their bottom line during their first month in the program.

The new year is coming so now is the best time for businesses to look into improving their online marketing. Prices for the All For One marketing program start at just $300 per month. Please visit www.localizes.com for more information.

Contact Information:

Localizes

Jerry Owens

858-683-6725

Contact via Email

https://localizes.com

