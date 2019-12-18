Pangea Properties Hires Elliott Young to Join Its Real Estate Investments and Lending Platforms

Chicago, IL, December 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Pangea Properties, a real estate investment and management company, announces the appointment of Thorofare Capital’s former director, Elliott Young, as Director for Pangea Mortgage Capital.

In his new role as Director, Young will assist the current team with the continued growth of Pangea Mortgage Capital (PMC), a commercial real estate lender and servicer established to serve lower-middle market real estate investors and owners, and Pangea Real Estate which has invested over $450 million into 13,000+ apartment units. Young will also help to develop additional verticals as the Pangea parent company looks to broaden its parameters.

Young is a graduate of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business. Prior to joining Pangea, he was an investment officer at Thorofare Capital and Ares Management.

“I am excited to join a growing and innovative platform and look forward to contributing to the stellar performance the team has already achieved,” said Young.

Pangea Properties is a private real estate investment trust (REIT) targeting the distressed residential multi-family real estate market. Pangea was founded in 2008 with the mission to bring service, value and care to its residents. The unique REIT serves as both the property owner and the building manager, utilizing a call center to support the high bar for service and scalability. Today, Pangea has invested over $450 million into 13,000+ apartment units throughout Chicago, Indianapolis and Baltimore, with the goal of continuing to expand within current markets as well as into new markets. Pangea has been highlighted by several media outlets including The Steve Harvey Show, Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, Investor’s Business Daily and Chicago Grid. Pangea has made the annual Inc. 500|5000 list in 2013 through 2016, ranking first overall for the Chicago market and second for the entire real estate industry in 2013. Pangea has won numerous awards including the Good Neighbor Award and has been named a Crain’s Chicago Business Top Job’s Creator as well as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace. For more information, visit Pangea online at www.pangeare.com, www.facebook.com/PangeaRE, www.linkedin.com/company/pangea-properties or on Instagram and Twitter @PangeaRE.

