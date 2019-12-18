PINC Receives a 2019 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

The leader in yard management systems receives an award for enabling its customers to achieve their sustainability goals.

Union City, CA, December 18, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, has selected PINC as a recipient of an SDCE Green Supply Chain Award for 2019.

The Green Supply Chain Award recognizes companies making green or sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy and are working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their operations and supply chains. The awards also recognize providers of supply chain solutions and services assisting their customers in achieving measurable sustainability goals.

This year's 10th annual awards recognize small, mid-size, and large enterprises that leveraged green practices and solutions to further drive sustainable improvements in their supply chain.

Yard management is a critical linkage in logistics management practices and has a significant impact on the overall efficiency of the supply chain. PINC has worked closely with industry-leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, 3PLs, and carriers for the past fifteen years delivering important wins in distribution environments where efficiency, agility, and flexibility are a must. Today, hundreds of facilities around the globe use PINC Yard Management System to gain visibility, increase operational efficiency, improve sustainability, and reduce costs.

"Every year our Green Supply Chain Award recipients demonstrate what is achievable in supply chain sustainability," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "It is clear that while sustainability is not a new concept, there is always more we can accomplish."

"By improving efficiency, reducing empty miles, and eliminating extra equipment from our customers' operations, PINC enables these organizations to achieve their sustainability goals," said Matt Yearling, PINC's CEO. "It is important and very flattering having industry partners like Supply & Demand Chain Executive recognizing those efforts and validating PINC's industry leadership."

About PINC

PINC provides scalable software, hardware, and services that enable companies to identify, locate, and orchestrate inventory throughout the supply chain predictably and cost-effectively. The company's cloud-based real-time tracking platform, powered by aerial inventory robots™ (drones) and an Internet of Things (IoT) sensor network that includes passive RFID, GPS, computer vision, cellular, and other sensors, provides actionable insights and connected expert guidance that allow organizations to optimize their supply chain execution. Visit PINC at www.pinc.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

