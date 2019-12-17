John R. Hill Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Pella, IA, December 17, 2019 --(PR.com)-- John R. Hill of Pella, Iowa has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the automotive detailing field.

About John R. Hill

John Hill has over 45 years experience in the automotive detailing field. He is the owner of Let It Shine Detailing which is an automotive detailing service that provides detailing services for cars and aircrafts in Iowa. It is the area’s leading auto detailing company serving Pella, Knoxville, Oskaloosa and the surrounding areas. They offer engine detailing, interior and exterior detailing and many other services. Mr. Hill utilizes ceramic coatings and Flightshield for automobiles. They are the first and only Flightshield applicator in the state. He is responsible for the daily operations.

Born on December 4, 1961 in Fort Riley, Kansas, John obtained a B.A. from American Intercontinental University in 2005. He is a member of the American Legion. In his spare time John enjoys motorcycle riding.

For further information, contact www.letitshinedetailingpella.com.

