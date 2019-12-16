Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ Asia Pacific Key Color – Uni Coral

Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations' forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group's 2021+ Asia Pacific key color "Uni Coral" is a strong hybrid of orange and red, a color of extreme happiness that inspires both fun and the need for action. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy.

“If artificial intelligence was to have a color, it would be Uni Coral,” added Ms. Haag. The visual warmth of the color is an attribute that makes the concept of AI friendlier and more accessible. Uni Coral, according to workshop participants from throughout Asia Pacific, connotes leisure time and creates a moment of “engaged laziness.” The inherent energy of the color suggests a busy life, but the lighthearted nature of the hue also suggests a fun approach to living. Supporting an active life of work and recreation, Uni Coral will be used for devices that make lives easier. AI supports services such as food-delivery, robotic house cleaning, on demand entertainment and whole home environment, will allow easy transitions from work to leisure. From everyday appliances to home support devices, Uni Coral is created to impart a sense fun to everyday products.

With more tech available around the world to master mundane tasks, more leisure time will be available. The embrace of outdoor activities will become even more important in the new decade as health and well-being are embraced beyond the cerebral to the dynamically physical. Uni Coral adds is brilliant hue and warmth to the pursuit of leisure to become a color of sharing. Sporting equipment, as well as home electronics, will share the hue as a banner excitement.

The strong hue of Uni Coral expresses immediacy and exhilaration of the moment. It is a trend direction for color that is well-suited to pop-up culture from events to retail to fashion. Pop-up shops can be physical or virtual but are always energized and of the moment. Uni Coral exudes motivation and drive, perfect for instant attention and long-lasting energy. It exemplifies a moment of play that brings extreme happiness.

In fashion, celebrity bloggers will continue as important influencers and role models. They highlight being bright and fresh, with Uni Coral as a color that identifies and unites their energy and youthful vigor. The excitement carries from fashion to decorative home as “lifestyle blogging” incorporates all levels of life from wardrobe to living to cuisine. Uni Coral’s high energy warmth unifies all of the elements of home and life with a color that is as stylish on a dress as it is on a dinner plate.

Modern, bright, quick, and insta-worthy, Uni Coral unites the globe with its energy and drive.

About Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast™

Color Marketing Group’s multi-industry color design professionals collaborate globally to arrive at their forward-looking color palette of 64 colors. These forecasted colors are supported by color stories that contain each color’s drivers and influences two years ahead. Each of the four global regions identifies their Key Color from their 16 forecasted colors. Product designers across all industries have been influenced by Color Marketing Group’s World Color Forecast for over 57 years.

About Color Marketing Group®

Color Marketing Group®, founded in 1962, is a not-for-profit international association of color design professionals who forecast color directions and is a forum for the exchange of all aspects color. Members represent a broad spectrum of designers, marketers, color scientists, consultants, educators, and artists. Color forecasting events are held throughout the world and the results from these events become part of the global World Color Forecast™ revealed at the annual International Summit. More information is available at www.colormarketing.org.

