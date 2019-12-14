iPlanRx Announces CESA 7 from Green Bay, WI as the 2019 H.E.R.O. Award Recipient; the H.E.R.O. Award Recognizes Outstanding Achievement in Reducing Health Insurance Costs

Green Bay, WI, December 14, 2019 --(PR.com)-- iPlanRx, a company located in Green Bay WI, today announced the 2019 H.E.R.O. award recipient as CESA 7. The H.E.R.O. award stands for Health Expenses Returned to Operations and recognizes organizations that have proactively addressed the rising costs of healthcare with innovation to not only reduce costs but improve the benefits for their employees.

According to iPlanRx founder and Partner, Tom Madden, “The H.E.R.O. Award was designed for employers that are taking a truly proactive approach to their employee benefits and the cost associated with offering those benefits. They have gone above and beyond in efforts to manage one of the single largest expenditures in any organization: healthcare costs and they have done it with such innovation that they have actually lowered costs and lowered employees out of pocket expenses. A H.E.R.O employer is actively innovating, reducing, and managing costs without taking benefits away or degrading benefits. H.E.R.O. stands for Healthy Expense Returned to Operations.”

The 2019 award is being presented to CESA 7 and Agency Administrator Jeff Dickert for their continual innovation in managing costs both for CESA 7 and the member districts of the CESA. Here are some key highlights of that work:

CESA 7’s Consortium School District Program with Network Health Plan

CESA 7’s Introduction and usage of Health Reimbursement Accounts

CESA 7’s implementation of The Family Savings Plan (a plan offering a $0.00 out of pocket health plan for employees and families)

And the outcomes of CESA 7’s Consortium School District Program: Since 2017 this consortium partnership with Network Health Plan has saved local school districts while providing exceptional benefits with a local partner.

The work that CESA 7 has done has saved local school districts and CESA 7 a combined amount that totals more than $12,000,000.00 since 2017. CESA 7 was instrumental along with Network Health Plan in implementing a school district coalition in July of 2017. Over 10 districts within the local area were beneficiaries of the value this program provided to its members. And with an average student cost of $10,000.00 per year, the savings created in that 24 month period are equivalent to having the additional funding of 1200 students. The additional funding can now be redirected to other needs within the districts improving the quality of education that can be provided while keeping tax burdens under control.

Congratulations to CESA 7 as this year’s H.E.R.O. Award Recipient.

