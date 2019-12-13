Code2action and Beantown Enterprises Have Executed an Agreement for Mobile Marketing Services with Three Upscale Gentlemen's Nightclubs in Massachusetts

Code2action announces an agreement to create and manage mobile marketing campaigns for three of the highest volume, upscale gentlemen's clubs in all of Massachusetts.

Wakefield, MA, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Code2action Inc. announces SMS marketing agreement with Beantown Enterprises and their premier upscale gentlemen's nightclubs; the Golden Banana, The Squire and Tens Showclub, that combined generate over 1,000,000 customer visits per year.

The Company plans to utilize Code2action's mobile media platform to capture a text/sms database to reach back to promote upcoming events at various clubs. Each club will display a mobile kiosks at the point of entry, in which patrons will be incentivized to enter their mobile number to receive mobile gift cards that can be applied towards purchases as well as to enter text to win contests.

The Company expects to build a massive database of customers that can be alerted by text on future events to drive business and increase profitability.

In general, texts are read within minutes 94% of the time, whereas promotions by email and social media are typically unopened and unread. Furthermore, management can ascertain in real time a campaigns effectiveness by evaluating real time database analytics.

About Code2action:

Code2action markets a mobile media platform that utilizes both digital and traditional media such as print advertising, radio and television that help businesses build customer databases via text/sms opt-ins through keyword/shortcode combinations. Clients are able to create, deploy and analytically measure each mobile campaign in real time.

