TAG Bill Pay Named Finalist for PAM Awards 2020

Recognizing top service providers in the private asset management space

New York, NY, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- TAG Bill Pay, a premier back-office accounting, financial reporting and bill pay firm for family offices and the high-net-worth, has been named a finalist for the 2020 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards.

TAG Bill Pay has been shortlisted for the “best general ledger system,” an award designed to recognize firms who provide outsourced general bookkeeping and accounting support services to family office firms.

“We are incredibly happy and humbled to be nominated for this award,” said Anneke Stender, Executive Vice President of TAG Bill Pay. “It is a true seal of approval from the private wealth community,” she said.

For over two decades, the PAM Awards have celebrated and shined a spotlight on the top-performing elite service providers of the private wealth community. It is a platform to showcase incredible achievements, including a mixture of client and revenue growth, new products, tools and innovation that has been well-received by the family office sector. Winners are chosen by a panel of 16 independent judges.

As an outsourced accounting firm with a focus in bill pay for the high-net-worth, TAG Bill Pay has been recognized for the “best general ledger system” category. Their range of services offered to the family office sector include bill payment, entity bookkeeping, income and expense tracking, and cash flow reporting.

“Being named a finalist for a PAM Award is a testament to the high-standards we have set for our firm,” said Robert Scherer, President of TAG Bill Pay. “We continue to evolve our product to be the best-in-class, as we respond to market demand for an outsourced bill pay solution,” he said.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 583 Park Avenue, New York City, New York.

About TAG Bill Pay:

Founded in 1996, TAG has been helping high-net-worth families, their businesses, and family offices achieve greater levels of financial freedom by handling their personal reporting and bill pay needs. TAG Bill Pay offers a high-touch and high-tech approach to personal bill pay and is custom designed to meet the needs of the high-net-worth.

TAG Bill Pay works with clients across the country and globally. They have office locations in La Jolla and Newport Beach, CA and New York City, New York. www.TAGBillPay.com

Contact Information:

TAG

Sara Gilman

619-225-9322

Contact via Email

www.TAGBillPay.com

sales@teamtag.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801466

Press Release Distributed by PR.com