SolarCraft Completes Solar Power System at Petaluma Public Storage - North Bay Storage Facility Goes Solar and Saves on Energy Bills

Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft, a leading North Bay solar installer for over 35 years, recently completed the installation of an 85 kW DC solar system at Petaluma Public Storage in Petaluma, CA. This new photovoltaic solar system will save them over $25,500 annually on utility bills, powering their facility with clean, renewable solar electricity for decades to come.

Novato, CA, December 13, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The solar power system is roof mounted for maximum sun exposure and consists of 240 high-efficiency solar panels, producing 116,042 kWh annually. Excess power generated during the day is banked by PG&E for credit towards future use at night when the sun isn’t shining.

The benefits of switching to solar energy are not only substantial for their business and their bottom line, but also for our environment. This is the environmentally responsible action to take, lowering their carbon footprint, and also resulting in substantial cost savings that will lower operating costs for over 25 years.

Every year over 82 metric tons of carbon dioxide generated by Petaluma Public Storage will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by almost 5 million miles of driving over 25 years or the pollutants removed by 97 acres of trees in one year.

About Petaluma Public Storage

Petaluma Public Storage is a public, self-storage business in Southern Petaluma in Sonoma County. The onsite resident manger lives on site and has over 12 years of experience managing at Petaluma Public Storage. There are roll up doors, computer controlled access and month to month leases. All units are constructed with concrete and metal or all metal, depending on the unit. Roofs are inspected yearly by a professional roofing company.

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, Solar Pool Heating and Battery / Energy Storage. With over 7,000 customers, our team of dedicated employee-partners is proud to have installed more solar energy systems than any other company in the North Bay. www.solarcraft.com.

Contact Information:

SolarCraft

Kim Burnett

415-382-7717

Contact via Email

www.solarcraft.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801473

Press Release Distributed by PR.com