Principled Technologies Study Finds a Dell EMC Server with Intel Technology Performed Image-Classification Models More Cost-Effectively Than the Same Server with a GPU

A Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd with 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved comparable training and better inference at a lower hardware cost than the same server equipped with an NVIDIA T4 GPU.

Durham, NC, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Artificial intelligence and machine learning workloads place great demands on servers. Companies adopting these technologies seek attractively priced solutions that can handle these demands. Principled Technologies tested a Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd server powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6254 processors. They ran an image-classification workload using three different models on this server configured two ways: with only the CPU and with both the CPU and an NVIDIA T4 GPU.

According to the report, “Taking hardware costs into account, the CPU-only configuration achieved a better price/performance ratio on training and inference tasks on all three models. This indicates that the Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd, powered by Intel Xeon Gold 6254 processors and without the addition of GPUs, is a cost-effective option for image-classification training and inference using GoogLeNet, Inception v3, and Inception v4 models.”

To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/d4256ck.

