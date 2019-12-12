Best Mobile Web Sites and Best Mobile Apps of 2019 Named by Web Marketing Association

The winners of the 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition recognizing the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications are now available. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org.

Boston, MA, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners its 8th annual international MobileWebAward competition. This award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile Websites and the best mobile applications. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org.

“Use of smartphones and tablet computers continue to explode and companies are racing to have users connect and interact with them using mobile devices,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The goal of the MobileWebAwards is to both recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing some of the most effective mobile Web sites and mobile apps on the Internet.”

This year’s top awards include:

NIC Maryland won Best of Show Mobile Website for A Better Maryland Interactive Web Site. Maryland’s new state development plan, A Better Maryland, was developed to coordinate the planning needs of state agencies and local governments. The A Better Maryland website provides a visually appealing, responsive, and interactive layout of the plan’s topics and strategies for responsible growth as well as a centralized digital resource center. The digital resource center contains data, tools, and information sources intended to be a virtual library of state and local plans and related resources used for planning responsible growth and resource protection.

GEICO won Best of Show Mobile Application for GEICO Mobile. GEICO Mobile built the app to be personalized to each specific customer. The app will greet you by name and you'll unlock all of the features of GEICO Mobile that are made for your policy. You get instant access to all of your policy info and details, and our personalized on-boarding experience guides you through any outstanding "next steps" you may have. You can sign any required forms needed for your state, setup your billing preferences, and discover extra features that are valuable to you. If you need a reminder to change your oil, GEICO Mobile has your back. If you need help finding the cheapest gas when your tank is low, the Find Gas feature will show you a station nearby where you can save the most. GEICO Mobile has everything you need to manage your policy. GEICO Mobile was made to give you the best experience in the moments you need us most.

TMP Worldwide was named Top Interactive Agency for the 2019 MobileWebAwards competition. They received 13 awards including Best Employment Mobile Website. As the global leader in talent acquisition technologies, they are committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to enhance clients’ employer brands – across every connection point.

Two additional firms were recognized as Outstanding Mobile Developers for their work. They are the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and TMV Group.

A complete list of winners can be found on the award program’s Website.

The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a success mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of use and Use of the medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

The Best of Industry winners receive a statue reminiscent of a personal mobile device, it could be yesterday’s smart phone, today’s tablet, or tomorrow’s device. It is crafted of fine jet-black crystal with the iconic “W” accent in 24kt plated gold and personalized with your award information. The award is entirely hand crafted by Society Awards, the makers and designers of other notable award programs such as the Golden Globes, Emmys, MTV VMAs, and CLIOs to name a few, and presented in its own custom gift box.

The 2019 MobileWebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, EContent Magazine, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.

About the MobileWebAwards

The Web Marketing Association’s 8th annual MobileWebAwards are based upon the success of its long running international WebAward Competition for Website Development and the Internet Advertising Competition. All Web Marketing Association award programs recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning entry.

