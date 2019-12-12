STEM Cultivation's v2 STEM Box Reaches Production Milestone

Las Vegas, NV, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- STEM Cultivation’s vertical hydroponic agri-tech platform enables leading Nevada cannabis brand to bring new products to market faster, and for less cost, compared to traditional indoor growing methods.

STEM Cultivation, Inc. has emerged from stealth today to announce a breakthrough in growing efficiency with its patent-pending STEM Box v2. The STEM Box is a leap forward with respect to lowering cost, space, operational, and energy requirements and offers commercial operators of any size a faster and more sustainable path to profitability over current methods of indoor cultivation.

“We shipped a STEM Box kit to our partner’s facility and assembled it into a fully-operational hydroponic grow room, isolated and environmentally-perfect, and ten weeks later it produced a cartoonish amount of high-quality cannabis,” said Kyle Moffitt, CEO of STEM Cultivation.

In a recent harvest the STEM Box v2 yielded 91.9 pounds of dry flower in only 230 ft² of real estate, a 600%+ gain in production efficiency compared to an average harvest using traditional indoor cultivation methods in the same space. Moreover, the STEM Box achieved some of the highest efficiency metrics ever recorded, including:

Grams/ft²

181.4

Grams/watt

2.56

Pounds/light

3.83

Moffitt continues, “STEM Boxes are to commercial growers what Amazon Web Services is to computing: they both offer an easy way for businesses to quickly and incrementally scale capacity and help bake predictability and risk management into operations without requiring a large upfront investment. They allow independent operators of any size to punch well above their weight against larger competitors in cost and quality.”

Working in partnership with an award-winning cultivation and processing company based in Reno, NV, STEM Cultivation demonstrated a STEM Box’s ability to increase production without disrupting existing operations. STEM Boxes allow the client to expand their reach in the notoriously competitive Nevada market by producing more of their best-selling items for a fraction of their current cost.

Moffitt concludes, “We’ve applied lessons learned from the first-generation of indoor farming and made a next-generation solution that provides our clients with a fundamental market advantage within weeks of switching on. The STEM Box offers the fastest way to transition from cannabis growing to cannabis manufacturing.”

To learn more about STEM Cultivation or the STEM Box, visit www.stemcultivation.com or email info@stemcultivation.com to schedule a consultation.

Contact Information:

STEM Cultivation, Inc.

Kyle Moffitt

339-223-5790

Contact via Email

stemcultivation.com

