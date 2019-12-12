Selena J. Thiele Honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

Lakewood, CO, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Selena J. Thiele, of Lakewood, Colorado, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for December 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.

About Selena J. Thiele

Selena Thiele is the owner of Office Mercenary Services. With almost 15 years experience in office administration, Selena oversees the operations and administration of the virtual assistance company which she has owned for three years. She is an expert in virtual assistance services, bookkeeping and business services and prides herself on connecting small businesses with the help, support, and expertise they need. She and her staff provide a variety of services to businesses to ensure that each project they support is finished properly and followed through with a backup plan in case further assistance is needed. Services provided include providing customer service, email maintenance, voicemail callbacks, data entry, scheduling, bookkeeping, marketing, social media assistance and more.

Office Mercenary Services completes a 4 step process with their clients. A senior administrator meets with clients one-on-one to assess workflow and processes, then pinpoints where a virtual assistant can provide the most benefit and support to the business. This assessment, combined with specific long and short term goals, is used to create a system for their virtual assistant (VA) to follow that meshes with the client’s workflow when completing tasks. With the data collected during the initial discovery meeting, an on-staff virtual assistant is chosen that best fits their client’s needs. From there, an introduction meeting is scheduled between the client, their assigned VA, and a senior administrator. A senior VA takes over the tasks for the first week to create processes and put together training documents. The assigned VA is trained on the client’s specific tasks, with close communication and supervision of the senior VA to make sure everything runs smoothly. Once the VA is consistently handling the tasks independently, they are considered to be in a maintenance mode. Regular check-ins are conducted to ensure tasks are completed in a timely manner, the VA is maintaining a high level of service and to assess any additional needs as goals change and expand.

After working for over 12 years at a number of offices, it became apparent that Selena was consistently the “go to” person to find creative solutions, regardless of the type of project, which led Selena to learn a broad range of skills to help small businesses thrive. In 2016, she took her knowledge and went into business for herself. By 2019, Selena has been successful enough that expanding operations, sharing knowledge with others and making something bigger became the obvious next move.

In her spare time, Selena enjoys travel, fostering and rescuing animals, video games and gardening.

For further information, contact www.officemercenary.com.

About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognize) and Powerwoe.com

P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.

Contact Information:

P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)

S. K. Koop

516-365-3222

Contact via Email

www.powerwoe.com

Ellen Gold

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/797597

Press Release Distributed by PR.com