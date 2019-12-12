Lamine Zarrad of Joust Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms.

Austin, TX, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Lamine Zarrad, CEO & co-founder of Joust, the nation's only all-inclusive banking platform for freelancers and the self-employed, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Lamine was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Lamine into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Lamine has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Lamine will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Lamine will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the Forbes Finance Council to help address the unique financial pain points of freelancers and self-employed workers," said Lamine Zarrad co-founder and CEO of Joust. "These workers are massively overlooked despite being more than one-third of the U.S. workforce. With this number growing each day, I'm happy to provide my banking and financial expertise through such a prestigious platform."

About Joust

Joust is the nation's only all-inclusive banking platform for independent professionals. Founded in October 2017, Joust serves freelancers, contractors, and self-employed workers in all 50 states. The company's business banking app combines an FDIC-insured bank account with a merchant account to accept all kinds of payments. PayArmour, Joust’s invoice guarantee product, mitigates client nonpayment - a problem that affects 71% of the gig economy workforce - and helps smooth income volatility with an option to receive same-day funding.

For more information, visit Joust’s website at https://joust.com. The Joust app is available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

