Bariatric Plastic Surgery is Booming

The number of patients that have undergone bariatric plastic surgery over the past 18 years has skyrocketed.

Newport Beach, CA, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery, usually some form of gastric bypass, has continued its steady increase according to the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Procedures have become safer. Medical conditions plaguing these patients such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease almost immediately disappear.

However, after patients have lost massive amounts of weight, the hanging excess skin still remains. "This has led to a tremendous increase in patients seeking bariatric plastic surgery," said Dr. Edward Domanskis, President of the American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons(ASBPS). "Specifically lower body lift as well as upper arm lifts." Bariatric plastic surgeons specialize in the treatment of the sequelae of bariatric surgery. The American Society of Bariatric Plastic Surgeons is an informational resource for these patients.

According to the statistics of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), the number of lower body lifts has increased by 4295% and upper arm lift or brachioplasty by 5030% over a 18 year period.

"These two procedures plus abdominoplasty, are the ones that patients that have lost massive amounts of weight most commonly have corrected," continued Dr. Domanskis. Most of these procedures are still considered cosmetic by insurance carriers while bariatric surgery is a covered expense.

"I predict as more of these procedures are paid for by insurance and techniques become more refined, bariatric plastic surgeons will be inundated with treating these patients and helping them complete their journey," concluded Dr. Domanskis.

