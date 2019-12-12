Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Self Storage Investing Facility Owner

PR.com  
December 12, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

Indianapolis, IN, December 12, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Scott Meyers of Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing would like to congratulate their Student Partner, John Bontempi, who recently closed on his new Self Storage Facility and has officially joined the ranks as a Self Storage Owner Operator. He closed on his facility Ringgold View Storage, a 158-unit (24,000 sq. ft.) facility located in Ringgold, GA in July 2019. John Bontempi joined the Self Storage Partner Program in 2018 and his Mentor was Anne Williams.

Congratulations John Bontemp!

"We are so excited to partner with John and to see his Self Storage Success. One step closer to Self Storage World Domination." - Scott Meyers, Kingdom Storage Holdings and Self Storage Investing, Owner

Contact Information:
Self Storage Investing
Scott Meyers
866-693-5999
Contact via Email
www.SelfStorageAcademy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801374

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo