Five Star Coolsculpting Clinic in Las Vegas Launches Breakthrough Technology at Their 2020 CoolTone Event

Secret Body's clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience.

Las Vegas, NV, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Unlike its fat-freezing counterpart, CoolSculpting Las Vegas, the CoolTone device boosts muscle definition.

In today's modern world, you can pay to have your fat frozen off and muscles toned up with a machine in a couple of hours - without any downtime. These noninvasive procedures continue to rise in popularity, and Secret Body launches a five star luxury Coolsculpting experience combined with CoolTone.

Secret Body says they do things a little different offering five star luxury treatments, and focus on privacy, safety, and results. As for the cost for Secret Body’s 2020 Coolsculpting Combined with CoolTone service, it will not be affordable for everyone and you will not find a Groupon special at Secret Body. The company stated they are focused on giving their clients a five star service with results, not a discount.

Secret Body has clients fly in from around the world, from New York, Singapore, London, Silicon Valley, to Beverly Hills, for private Coolsculpting treatment regiments. In Las Vegas, clients will drive miles from Summerlin, Henderson, and all areas of the valley for its five-star, extraordinary treatment experience.

“We like being a little bit of a hidden Secret, we do not do a lot of advertising, most of our clients are referral based, word of mouth,” says Kate Robertson. "We love our fly in patients from Dallas, Nashville, Scottsdale, to around the Globe."

The latest to gain clearance by the Food and Drug Administration is called CoolTone, and it comes to Secret Body in 2020 courtesy of Allergan, the same company that manufactures Botox and CoolSculpting devices. Even though the word "cool" is in the name, however, the CoolTone device doesn't involve freezing of any sort (unlike CoolSculpting Las Vegas, which does freeze and kill fat cells).

CoolTone, on the other hand, is intended to help strengthen and tone muscles. It does this via magnetic muscle stimulation (MMS), which basically shoots electromagnetic energy into your muscles to cause involuntary contractions. The body's response to these involuntary contractions is to strengthen the muscle fibers underneath the targeted area of treatment, so the result is supposedly stronger, firmer, and more defined muscles. In other words, while CoolSculpting literally freezes and kills fat cells (which are then naturally flushed out of the body), CoolTone works to tone underlying muscle fibers.

Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body Las Vegas, says, "Patients looking for better muscle definition may choose CoolTone, while patients looking for fat removal may choose CoolSculpting Las Vegas. We think this technology will be a high demand treatment at our clinic with our male patients."

Jenn with the Pretty Skinny Show says, "If you are looking for the Chanel or Louis Vuitton of Fat Freezing, Secret Body has nailed it."

What makes CoolTone different, according to Allergan, is that it offers 50 percent more magnetic intensity than its leading competitor.

As of now, the CoolTone device has been FDA-cleared to help firm up muscle in three body areas: the abs, butt, and thighs. You'll need more than one go-around with the CoolTone device in order to actually see results.

More specifically, the number of CoolTone treatments you'll need in order to notice a real difference "will depend on the person and the area being treated," says Kate Robertson, a manager of Secret Body. "In general, patients can expect to undergo four treatments in two weeks." Well goodbye lunges, crunches, and sit ups and hello Cooltone.

About Secret Body

Established in 2013, Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal Coolsculpting status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury five star medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.

Contact Information:

Secret Body Las Vegas Medical Spa

Jennifer Kasey

702-564-1982

Contact via Email

www.secretbodylasvegas.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801458

Press Release Distributed by PR.com