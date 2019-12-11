Omega ADA Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Clearwater, FL, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Omega ADA, with a commitment to providing website accessibility to the widest possible audience, today announced it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program, the largest third-party marketplace of automotive applications and integrations. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) is the largest provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail industry.

As a member of the CDK Partner Program, Omega ADA will provide dealers and OEMs with an application that helps them drive their business forward.

"The enhanced ADA accessibility tool uses a mix of technologies and human interactions that enhances the user experience regardless of circumstance and ability," said Rusty Zitzelberg, president, Omega ADA.

Omega ADA provides new communication tools that enhance web accessibility. The AI-powered technology combined with the foreground application, applicable OEM mobility offers and social media campaigns offers a robust presence that retains all communications for dealer customers within the dealership website and CRM.

With this integration, dealerships can harness the unique Omega ADA features for their communications with clients, and engage them in ways not previously possible. This ultimately leads to increased dialogue and traffic for dealerships.

“We are excited to welcome Omega ADA to the CDK Partner Program,” said Howard Gardner, vice president, Data Services at CDK. “We look forward to having Omega ADA share solutions with the growing CDK network, integrating them with a range of CDK applications and dealer systems.”

About the CDK Global Partner Program

The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 500 partner companies and 840 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global, Inc.

With $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading global provider of integrated information technology solutions to the automotive retail and adjacent industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end automotive commerce, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers in more than 100 countries around the world, serving approximately 30,000 retail locations and most automotive manufacturers. CDK solutions automate and integrate all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

About Omega ADA, Inc.

Omega ADA is a leader in ADA Online Website Accessible Technology that helps websites with accessibility issues. We believe removing accessibility issues for consumers allows for greater and more meaningful engagement by using a mix of technologies and human interactions. Omega ADA’s advanced artificial intelligence technology provides strategic reporting that helps dealers optimize processes and operate more profitable. Visit OmegaADA.com for more information.

