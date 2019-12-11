Origin Wireless Enables First Launch of Motion Sensing Service Over Mesh WiFi

Origin's smart, efficient wirelessAI™ motion detection algorithm facilitates rapid deployment of next generation smart home services with simple over-the-air software update.

Greenbelt, MD, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Origin Wireless™ today announced the launch of Origin Home™, a wirelessAI™ WiFi Sensing software platform that is the foundation technology powering the recently announced Linksys Aware™ home monitoring service from Linksys®, the connected home and business division within newly merged Belkin® International and Foxconn® Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity.

With a simple over-the-air software update, an existing mesh WiFi network is turned instantly into an intelligent home monitoring network, conveniently controlled and customizable through a smartphone app. Origin Home™ accurately detects motion within the home using standard WiFi signals, opening the door to countless IOT applications, including home security, home automation, smart lighting, HVAC control, and smart energy management.

Coming in the first half of 2020, Origin Wireless plans to launch Origin Health™. The new platform provides the capability to remotely monitor the well-being of the growing aging-in-place population, which includes 24/7 monitoring of daily activity monitoring, sleep monitoring, and fall detection, all without any wearables or cameras.

“We are proud to partner with Linksys to enable the first-ever launch of home monitoring service on mesh WiFi routers with a simple over-the-air software update,” said Dr. Ray Liu, Founder and CEO of Origin Wireless. “Our company mission is to innovate with smart wirelessAI™ engines to enable our partners to deliver richer and broader Smart Home and Smart Health experiences to consumers … this is an achievement towards that goal.”

“Motion sensing in Mesh WiFi has incredible potential to change the way the general public taps into the capabilities of their routers,” said Matthew Keasler, Linksys Aware Product Manager. “No longer will the router just be a device that enables Internet access in a home, it will be the cog that drives the smart home. Since Linksys is first-to-market, we anticipate playing a large role in that revolution.”

About Origin Wireless

Origin Wireless, Inc., based in Greenbelt, MD is changing the way the world views wireless signals. Its patented TRM™ technology, winning a prestigious CEATEC Grand Prix Award, enables partners to build a wide range of WiFi smart home, health, and indoor tracking applications with high performance, low cost, and ease of use.

About Belkin

In 2018, FIT merged with Belkin International (Belkin®, Linksys®, Wemo®, Phyn®) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories (“Connected Things” – Belkin brand) and the smart home (“Connected Home” – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets.

For more information on Origin Wireless, visit www.originwirelessai.com, or contact Walter Lau, at walter.lau@originwirelessai.com.

Contact Information:

Origin Wireless

Walter Lau

+1-408-987-5881

Contact via Email

www.originwirelessai.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801282

Press Release Distributed by PR.com