GiveCentral's Advanced Donor Management for Better Management

5 Second Giving with quick transaction and automated donor recognition make GC the ideal choice.

Chicago, IL, December 11, 2019 --(PR.com)-- GiveCentral offers innovative expertise, tech-forward fundraising solutions and user-friendly tools for capital campaigns and annual appeals. This service enables donors to send gifts via text, email, mobile and desktop in as quickly as 5 seconds.

GC offers a space where nonprofits can create Personalized Giving Pages for all events in a matter of few seconds. Personalized communications for each group of donors, and options for pledges and recurring gifts are made available to all users. GiveCentral also offers custom tools to reduce delinquency for appeals and campaigns by more than 20%. It also has the ability to reduce/eliminate paper pledges with digital cards which are pre-filled that in turn eliminate delays that can be caused by duplicates and data entry issues. Giving can be increased with one click.

Key features for small and mid-size nonprofits include:

Ease of use and fewer hassles - In order to reduce the trouble of data tracking for nonprofits, the system enables more focus on the equation with donors. This platform is best for nonprofits that are looking to build relationships that are beyond simply raising money.

Best in class security and compliance - In addition to the minimal time taken for set up and donation processes, GiveCentral managing system is PCI, DSS and SOC Complaint. Not only is it quick and interactive, GiveCentral is proud to be the one stop solution that offers extensive flexibility and power to nonprofits.

Improved relationships with donors - GC offers a management software and tools like online and mobile giving that help organizations shift more of their focus on to the donors. Less time is spent on finding emails and updating records. More time can be spent on better interaction and engagement with the donors. All information shared via mobile, text, email and desktop is immediately available in real time.

Personalized Messaging - From text responses, weblinks, and emails, everything is always personalized for you. Even better, their tools will help remember your donors so that they can make gifts in 5 seconds or less. No other tool today will remember and securely allow 5 second or less giving.

Helping you succeed and keeping more for your mission - Often, crowdfunding and texting tools are charging charities 8%-10% of their donations. GiveCentral lets nonprofits keep their money - the total fees average less than 3%. GiveCentral stands for the overall benefit of its partners.

About GiveCentral

GiveCentral is a web based donation platform designed to help nonprofits raise more funds. By consolidating all collection, fundraising and communication activities into one place, GiveCentral makes it easier for donors to give, for nonprofits to connect, and for administrators to save time on accounting and data management.

With over 450 nationwide nonprofits that has put their trust on this platform, it looks forward to grow and expand its horizons. For assistance from expert guides on GiveCentral enterprise and nonprofit fundraising, registration and sign up options are available on GiveCentral’s official website.

Feel free to contact us for any inquiry.

Contact

Bridget Daly

Phone: 312.929.2306

Website: https://www.givecentral.org/

Email id: bdaly@colemangroupconsulting.com

