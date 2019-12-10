"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe

New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits.

New York, NY, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The New Venture is a comedic film set to star Michael Emery, who is recognized throughout the world for his appearances in such hit television series as Blue Bloods, Shameless, and Sneaky Pete. Co-starring is accomplished leading lady Ronee Collins (Highlander: Dark Places, Granite Falls).

The project features a screenplay by James C. Brannon (Halfway to Hell, The Gun Runner), with Adam Carbone (Dr. Professor, Elimination Society) attached to direct. Truth & Justice Entertainment's Rikki Lee Travolta (The Lurker, Yesterday Was a Lie) is on board as Executive Producer.

On film’s GoFundMe page there are opportunities for Associate Producer and Executive Producer credits in exchange for small donations. Even the smallest donation gets a thank you in the credits.

Visit: http://bit.ly/2Pg0TnO

“There are scripts that you just know have something magical about them. The same thing goes for certain actors – no matter what they always turn in a great performance,” notes Travolta. “We have both of those factors going on with The New Venture. It’s a brilliant comedic script and we have some really stellar talent attached.”

The film will shoot in New York and Rhode Island beginning in January.

The New Venture focuses on a young couple who decide to go into the sexual services business both to make extra money and to spice up their lives.

