"The New Venture" Comedic Michael Emery Film Adds Producer Opportunities via GoFundMe

December 10, 2019 9:05am   Comments
New comedic film from Michael Emery and James C. Bannon opens investor opportunities in exchange for producer credits.

New York, NY, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The New Venture is a comedic film set to star Michael Emery, who is recognized throughout the world for his appearances in such hit television series as Blue Bloods, Shameless, and Sneaky Pete. Co-starring is accomplished leading lady Ronee Collins (Highlander: Dark Places, Granite Falls).

The project features a screenplay by James C. Brannon (Halfway to Hell, The Gun Runner), with Adam Carbone (Dr. Professor, Elimination Society) attached to direct. Truth & Justice Entertainment's Rikki Lee Travolta (The Lurker, Yesterday Was a Lie) is on board as Executive Producer.

On film’s GoFundMe page there are opportunities for Associate Producer and Executive Producer credits in exchange for small donations. Even the smallest donation gets a thank you in the credits.

Visit: http://bit.ly/2Pg0TnO

“There are scripts that you just know have something magical about them. The same thing goes for certain actors – no matter what they always turn in a great performance,” notes Travolta. “We have both of those factors going on with The New Venture. It’s a brilliant comedic script and we have some really stellar talent attached.”

The film will shoot in New York and Rhode Island beginning in January.

The New Venture focuses on a young couple who decide to go into the sexual services business both to make extra money and to spice up their lives.

Contact Information:
Truth & Justice Entertainment
Jesse Hyde
(815) 527-5179
Contact via Email
www.TruthandJustice.net

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801216

