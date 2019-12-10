Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Forensic Expert Shares Experiences, Lessons on Richard Jewell and 1996 Olympic Bombing

PR.com  
December 10, 2019 3:00am   Comments
Share:

John M. Collins was a key player on the forensic team that helped solve the 1996 Olympic bombing. Now an executive coach and leadership strategist, the lessons he learned from Atlanta still shape how he encourages his clients.

Detroit, MI, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- An article has been published at Thrive Global on the direct, personal experiences of John M. Collins during the investigation of the 1996 bombing of the Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta.

John M. Collins is an executive coach and leadership strategist specializing in high-stakes occupations and organizations of high-public significance.

Collins' article was published in anticipation of the upcoming movie, Richard Jewell, by Director Clint Eastwood. The movie chronicles the harrowing and tragic story of Richard Jewell who was erroneously implicated in the attack and humiliated in the press.

During the investigation, Collins played a key role in the examination of forensic evidence collected from the Olympic bombing as well as the serial bombings that followed.

Collins is available for comment and interviews. Please contact office@criticalvictories.com or (517) 803-4063.

Contact Information:
Critical Victories, LLC
John M. Collins
517-898-9137
Contact via Email
https://criticalvictories.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801242

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo