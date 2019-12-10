Arek Zasowski's "Let Go: The Prelude" has been officially selected for the prestigious 2019 Culver City Film Festival in Los Angeles and forms part of the official film festival program. It will be screened with a live audience at 10:00 pm on the final day of the film festival – Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at (HHLA) The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA.

Los Angeles, CA, December 10, 2019 --(PR.com)-- “Let Go: The Prelude” is a touching short drama about love and longing. The film depicts the story of an adventurer archaeologist Henk, portrayed by Arek Zasowski, who, after losing his beloved fiancée Tiffany in a tragic accident, is struggling to recover and return to his day to day life. The film explores Henk’s emotional side and vulnerability, his deep love to Tiffany, and his great struggle as he tries to find an answer to a more broad question, how to cope after losing someone dear that he truly loves.

“I am very happy to see ‘Let Go: The Prelude’ being officially selected by Culver City Film Festival, such a prestigious film festival at the heart of motion pictures and television productions, and being screened in high quality setting at the Cinemark 18 & XD movie theatre,” says Arek Zasowski.

“It is a very important film festival to me personally,” says Zasowski. “As ‘Let Go: The Prelude’ is the very first short film that I wrote, directed, starred in and produced with an international cast, and also with plenty of challenges that we had to overcome to make it happen, therefore seeing it on a big screen, at such a prestigious and well known independent film festival in Los Angeles means a lot. ‘Let Go: The Prelude’ was filmed on a beautiful Mediterranean island of Cyprus where we found a very supporting and welcoming local community for independent filmmakers which greatly helped with the production process,” adds Zasowski.

“Let Go: The Prelude” will be screened on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:00 pm at the Cinemark 18 & XD, at (HHLA) the Promenade at Howard Hughes Center, 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA. There will be a short Q&A session with the filmmakers at the movie theatre before the screening. Tickets and film festival passes can be purchased online through the official Culver City Film Festival website www.culvercityfilmfestival.com or at the door before the screening.

Overall, 2019 has been a very successful year that is definitely advancing Arek Zasowski’s acting and directing creative career further. A fantastic year, especially with a number of live audience screenings at respected and well known high quality independent film festivals in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Two of Arek Zasowski’s short films, “Let Go: The Prelude” and “Call Me” won multiple film awards earlier this year. “Let Go: The Prelude” was screened at the Cinemark 18 & XD Movie Theatre at the Orleans Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and won Best Inspirational Short award at the 2019 Silver State Film Festival in Las Vegas, NV. Viola Zasowska, at the time a first time actress, also won Best Supporting Actress Honourable Mention award for portraying the role of Tiffany, at Vegas Movie Awards. Other awards include - Best Mystery Short at the 2019 Marina del Rey Film Festival and Best Romance Short award at Silicon Beach Film Festival in Los Angeles with the short romance “Call Me.”

“What is coming next year? At the moment, we are developing part two of the ‘Let Go’ entitled ‘Let Go: Letting Go’ which we are planning to release within the first two weeks in February, ready for the Valentine’s Day. The story follows on from the successful ‘Let Go: The Prelude’ as Henk continues his pursuit to find the meaning of life. Would Vivian, portrayed by an English actress Natasha Jules, whom Henk met at a coffee shop in London become his catharsis on his journey through life? We will find out in February 2020. In ‘Let Go: Letting Go’ Arek Zasowski, Viola Zasowska, Daniela Tanner will return as Henk, Tiffany and Anne. We will also see few new faces, great American and international talent, including - Natasha Jules, Edwin Barandarou, Paul A. Taylor, Olga Malchevska, Pat Ceasar and Martin Thompson amongst other talent,” says Arek Zasowski. “So the next year is already looking very promising,” adds Zasowski.

Arek Zasowski is a Polish international actor and film director, new talent, who over the past three years won multiple film awards and nominations at film festivals in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Albuquerque, Toronto and Sydney. To find out more about Arek Zasowski, please visit the official ArekZasowski.com website and follow Arek on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @arekzasowski.

