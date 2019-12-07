Rio Flooring Systems Announces Latest Innovation

Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings, is pleased to announce their latest innovation called RIO-METRICS to help partners stay connected and expand profitability.

Cleveland, OH, December 07, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Rio Flooring Systems, a world-leader providing polymer floor coatings is pleased to announce the latest innovation called RIO-METRICS.

Rio Floor Systems can help grow your business. RIO-METRICS delivers ongoing, quality job leads to contractor partners; assigned, personal, lead generation representative communicating directly with the decision makers. After Rio ensures the prospect's interest, Rio helps manage and maintain the lead directly with the contractor partner through an accessible CRM system.

RIO-METRICS helps partners stay connected and expand profitability. If your current flooring manufacturer is not bringing you leads...you may need a new partner.

Rio Flooring Systems’ factories have been manufacturing industrial flooring products for over 100 years. Rio specializes in industrial strength flooring products for use in any facility; food and beverage processing centers, commercial and retail, healthcare, transportation, science and technology, manufacturing, restaurants and hospitality, and education. Rio believes in solid performance with the latest technology products, as well as great people that can guide you through the process and get your asset back to work.

For further information call 612-913-1514, email at info@riofloor.com, or visit website riofloor.com.

