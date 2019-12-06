Market Overview

Advanced Green Energy Technology Breakthrough Developed by Cogar International Energy Corporation

PR.com  
December 06, 2019 1:13pm   Comments
Cogar  International  Energy  Corporation  is  a  Rancho  Santa  Margarita, California-based  Green  Energy  Company   which  has  successfully  created  the  world's  most  advanced  green  energy  technology  known  as  the  Air-Powered   Electric  Grid  (APEG)  Generator.  

Los Angeles, CA, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The technology can be applied to power Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utilities scale power plants and it uses only Ambient Air, as a catalyst, to generate electricity in commercial quantities without any fossil fuels and without any emissions of Carbon Dioxide or any other harmful gases, into the atmosphere. The technology can also be applied to power Automobiles, Marine and Aviation Engines with unlimited miles. The APEG Engines are designed to replace all Internal Combustion Engines, worldwide. The Company and its engineers and technicians accomplished this milestone after over 10 years of development and successful testing of its Commercial and Residential Prototypes, which generated electricity with over 100% e&#64259;ciency. The Company is now fully ready to begin its mass-­‐production and global marketing and it is currently seeking private and institutional investors, distributors and customers, worldwide, in order to greatly contribute to put a &#64257;nal end to Global Warming and Climate Change. Interested participants should please visit: www.cogarinternationalenergy.com and express their interest by contacting us at: info@cogarinternationalenergy.com.

Contact Information:
Cogar International Energy Corporation
Gabriel Obadan
626-494-8157
Contact via Email
www.cogainternationalenergy.com
businessopportunities@cogainternationalenergy.com ; sales@cogainternationalenergy.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/801080

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

© Copyright Benzinga
