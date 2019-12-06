Kismet Lakes Grand Re-Opening

Residents in the Northwest Cape Coral area can now look forward to the highly anticipated re-launch of Kismet Lakes – a vibrant gated community of 29 new homes, with the remaining 20 homes built by Florida Style Ventures and represented by Char Seuffert of RE/MAX Realty Team.

Cape Coral, FL, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Kismet Lakes is located in Cape Coral, on Kismet Parkway between Burnt Store and Old Burnt Store Road. Homes range from 1,950 to over 3,000 square feet with luxurious upgrades including solid slab quartz kitchen counters, outdoor kitchens, pools, master bath retreats and custom lighting.

Six properties are anticipated to begin construction by the end of 2019, with the remaining properties released the first half of 2020. All home sites are on a half acre or more, most are lake side, and the entire subdivision is gated with underground utilities and fiber optic cable.

"Cape Coral has very few gated communities and I am excited to expand and deliver exceptional Key West/West Indies style quality homes,” says Dave Casman, owner of Florida Style Ventures. “My vision is to complete the construction of the remaining homes by the end of 2020. We have a beautiful product in a rapidly expanding area of Cape Coral, and our team looks forward to working hand in hand with the City and making a difference in the community.”

"I am really honored to be representing Kismet Lakes and Florida Style Ventures. I am a huge Cape Coral advocate and it is exciting to be a part of this project. I know first hand the quality and value Dave Casman and Bill “Gator” Green and their entire team bring to the table. Kismet Lakes is an important part of the Northwest Cape expansion, and together we will offer a seamless sales and construction process while providing the highest level of service to our clients," says Char Seuffert.

About Florida Style Ventures

Dave Casman is the founder of Florida Style Ventures, and has over 25 years of experience as a General Contractor in SWFL. Dave recently completed the sale of his Fortress Block Plants and is concentrating on the Kismet Lakes project. Florida Style Ventures is known for their on-schedule completion, cost effective process, and the quality of their homes. “Honesty, Integrity and a great value,” are the words they live by.

William “Gator” Green is a second generation South Florida native and is highly respected throughout the community for his commitment to quality and integrity. Gator recently completed the sale of Fountain Pools and is excited about this new venture. Gator brings years of knowledge and familiarity with building codes, customer satisfaction and a work ethic second to none.

About Char Seuffert

Char Seuffert works for RE/MAX Realty Team, the number one Real Estate office in Lee County for over 9 years in a row. Char is the recipient of numerous industry awards. Char can be reached at 239.671-6318 or via email at charshomes@yahoo.com.

