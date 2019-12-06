Robert Galyen, Top Battery Technology Expert, Joins Tydrolyte Advisory Board

Galyen, former CTO of CATL, the world's largest battery company, to assist Tydrolyte in bringing its disruptive lead battery technology to market.

Troy, MI, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Tydrolyte LLC announced today that Robert Galyen, one of the industry’s top battery technology experts, has joined Tydrolyte’s Advisory Board. Galyen joins other notable professionals and battery experts on the advisory board, including the Honorable Stephen L. Johnson, former administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Dr. Boris Monahov, former technical program manager at the Advanced Lead Acid Battery Consortium and considered to be the industry’s top lead battery technology expert.

Galyen brings an impressive set of skills and experiences to Tydrolyte. He recently retired from his position as Chief Technical Officer of the world’s largest battery company, Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd. (CATL), based in NingDe, Fujian Province, People’s Republic of China. During his seven and a half year tenure Galyen helped grow the company to over 25,000 employees and secure its position as the world’s largest manufacturer of lithium ion batteries. In 2015, the People’s Republic of China awarded Galyen with the prestigious “Friendship Award” and bestowed upon him in 2014 the title of “National Distinguished Expert.”

In addition to his role on Tydrolyte’s advisory board, Galyen serves as chairman of the Battery Standards Steering Committee of the SAE International, the largest consensus-based standards development organization in the world, composed of a global association of engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries. Galyen is Chairman Emeritus and CTO of NATTBatt International, and has held executive positions responsible for energy storage technologies at large companies such as CATL, Magna E-Car, Delphi, and GM, as well as at smaller entrepreneurial businesses.

“The global battery industry is experiencing tremendous growth, and I believe Tydrolyte has a unique opportunity to play a critical role in the global race to develop and commercialize new technologies that deliver less expensive and longer lasting lead acid batteries,” Galyen said. “I am honored to be part of the exciting work Tydrolyte is doing to evolve the battery industry. We are not trying to compete with Lithium, as that industry has all new markets to conquer, but we are improving the old technology to make it better in an expanding lead acid battery market.”

Tydrolyte Chief Executive Officer Paul Bundschuh said, “Bob Galyen has unmatched expertise and brings a wealth of industry experience to the advisory board, including insights to the Chinese market, that will be instrumental as we move closer to commercializing our novel lead acid battery electrolyte technology.”

Tydrolyte’s patent-pending electrolyte is a less toxic drop-in replacement for sulfuric acid in lead batteries that enables significant performance improvements and can be adopted easily in existing factories without requiring new equipment or process changes. Independent test results from Electric Applications Inc. show Tydrolyte increases battery life, battery efficiency, and charge acceptance - all critical performance parameters needed for stop/start and mild hybrid vehicles, industrial applications, and stationary grid storage. Tydrolyte has signed testing agreements with several of the largest U.S. and international lead battery manufacturers which are evaluating Tydrolyte in their batteries. The global lead acid battery market is expected to reach $84.46 billion by 2025, according to market research firm Grand View Research, Inc.

About Tydrolyte LLC

Tydrolyte LLC has exclusive global rights and was established to commercialize the novel, patent-pending Tydrolyte™ electrolyte in lead battery and other battery applications. Tydrolyte is a novel, safe, and superior performing electrolyte solution for automotive, motive, and stationary storage lead battery manufacturers. Tydrolyte is a less hazardous, drop-in replacement for toxic sulfuric acid in lead batteries that can eliminate regulatory cost burdens. It may also improve performance by extending battery life through lower water loss and corrosion, as well as increasing efficiency and charge acceptance through lower DC charge resistance. It can be easily adopted by lead battery manufacturers without additional capital expenses or production technology. For more information or to see our results, visit www.tydrolyte.com.

