HealthPoint Plus Announces Financial Projections, and Timeline for Audit Completion and Direct Listing of Its Stock on the OTC Market

Salem, MA, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- HealthPoint Plus, the provider of subscription-based telehealth services that offers unlimited monthly access to live doctors for participants and their families via video conferencing from their mobile device has provided financial projections and a timeline for the public listing of its common stock.

The Company is less than two weeks away from completing its two-year PCAOB audit, which is the final stipulation required by the Securities and Exchange Commission to be included in its S-1 Registration Statement filing. The S-1 filing, once effective, will register HealthPoint Plus stock to be freely tradable for all of its shareholders on the over-the-counter market.

The Company had previously announced on October 8, 2019 a partnership with DataPath, Inc., a leading developer of technology solutions for employer-sponsored benefits administration, in which Datapath has added HealthPoint Plus telehealth services to its cloud-based Summit platform.

Robert Goddard, CEO of HealthPoint Plus started, “I believe that with our recent partnership along with increases in organic sales that our sales should increase to $50-60 million annually in the next 36 months.” Goddard continued, “Our telehealth substantially reduces the cost of total healthcare for any employer, union, and associations making the integration of HealthPoint Plus an easy and compelling choice.”

About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is a leader in next generation healthcare. They provide Telehealth, Hybrid Direct Primary Care, High Deductible Health Plans and Health Savings Accounts along with wellness programs. Each of their products can be delivered independently or be integrated into a complete cost-effective solution. The company has a core mission to deliver exceptional care and enhance patients experience while making health care affordable to every American.

HealthPoint Plus delivers services nationwide providing “on demand” access to medical care in all 50 states with offices in New Hampshire and headquartered in Massachusetts.

