TEALEAVES, Luxury Tea Purveyor, Reveals Bespoke Tea Blend for Pantone's Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue

For the release of their 21st "Color of the Year," Pantone enlisted TEALEAVES and five other companies to expand the Color of the Year program beyond the visual; bringing the selection to life through multi-sensory experience.

New York, NY, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Today, luxury tea blender, TEALEAVES and Pantone Color Institute proudly introduce the Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Tea Blend in PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue, in celebration of the rich symbolism associated with the color. In a new approach to the program, this collaboration introduces a multi-sensory and immersive connection to the color experience, bringing TEALEAVES' experience in the art of blending to express Classic Blue through aroma and taste.

“Imprinted in our psyches as a restful color, PANTONE® 19-4052, Classic Blue brings a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit, offering refuge,” noted Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute. “A reflective blue tone, Classic Blue fosters resilience.”

The exclusive custom blend created by the TEALEAVES Master Blenders, is an elegant and expansive melange of the highest grade botanicals featuring deep berry and subtle citrus notes. With its alluring blue liqueur, the tea evokes a strong sense of wellness and self-care, like foods rich in anthocyanins, acting as a form of protection for good health.

“We have had the pleasure of being long-time partners of Pantone,” says Lana Sutherland, TEALEAVES' Co-Founder and CEO. “Inspired by the elegant simplicity of this blue hue, we created a tranquil herbal blend which speaks to well-being and connection. The tea blend that we have created is the epitome of a palate expression of the Classic Blue; a boundless, dependable and optimistic blend. After countless hours spent blending, we are tremendously pleased with the result.”

“The Pantone Color of the Year highlights the relationship between trends in color and what is taking place in our global culture at a moment in time, a color that reflects what individuals feel they need that color can hope to answer,” says Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute.

As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone’s sophisticated color forecasting suggests that we will be connecting to color in new, less conventional ways. In the midst of calls for greater transparency, openness and altruism, and as technology continues to race ahead of the human ability to process it all, we are gravitating to colors that are honest and offer the promise of protection. These ideals converge at the intersection of inclusivity and wellness. Through the year, we will see more brands following in the footsteps of Pantone and TEALEAVES, seeking to inspire emotionality in their products, leveraging the Classic Blue.

“The Pantone Color of the Year program is about connecting the power of color with the human experience, which TEALEAVES embodies in their approach to the art of blending,” says Laurie Pressman, Vice-President of Pantone Color Institute. “Through this partnership, we are pleased to create a multisensory palate experience to bring the Pantone Color of the Year 2020 to life, allowing everyone the opportunity to engage in their own unique way.”

Revel in PANTONE® 19-4052 Classic Blue

The Pantone Color of the Year 2020 tea blend is available for purchase at https://www.tealeaves.com/products/pantone-color-of-the-year-2020.

Enter the world of the Pantone Color of the Year 2020. To learn more about the colorful collaboration, visit: https://www.tealeaves.com/pages/pantone-color-of-the-year-2020 and delight in the inspired Pantone Color of the Year 2020 teaser film.

About Pantone Color of the Year

The Color of the Year selection process requires thoughtful consideration and trend analysis. To arrive at the selection each year, Pantone’s color experts at the Pantone Color Institute comb the world looking for new color influences. This can include the entertainment industry and films in production, traveling art collections and new artists, fashion, all areas of design, popular travel destinations, as well as new lifestyles, playstyles, and socio-economic conditions. Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures, and effects that impact color, relevant social media platforms and even up-coming sporting events that capture worldwide attention. For 21 years, Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.

About TEALEAVES

Established in 1994, TEALEAVES is one of the very few tea blenders in the world, known for crafting the highest quality teas in small batches by hand. TEALEAVES strives for perfection, driven by the never-ending quest to make the perfect cup of tea. With the philosophy of inspiring creativity and connections through the art of blending, TEALEAVES has gripped the hearts and minds of five-star hotels and Michelin Star chefs, worldwide, as their tea brand of choice for over two decades. Sourcing ingredients from over 90 countries and keeping only 1% of the tea leaves presented to them from the world's highest grade gardens, TEALEAVES hopes to stay people’s “cup of tea” for generations to come, whether in a five-star environment or in the luxury of one’s home. More information is available at TEALEAVES.com.

About The Pantone Color Institute™

The Pantone Color Institute is the business unit within Pantone that highlights top seasonal runway colors, forecasts global color trends, and advises companies on color for product and brand visual identity. Through seasonal trend forecasts, color psychology, and color consulting, the Pantone Color Institute partners with global brands to leverage the power, psychology, and emotion of color in their design strategy.

About Pantone

Pantone, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, enables color-critical decisions, from inspiration to realization, for brands and manufacturers. Over 10 million designers and producers around the world employ Pantone Products and Services to communicate through color, and control consistency across various materials and finishes. Pantone offers designers, brands and consumers, products and services through three unique business divisions: Pantone Standards, which includes digital and physical workflow tools and the quintessential Pantone Color Language; the Pantone Color Institute™, which provides trend, brand identity, and color assurance consulting services; and Pantone Lifestyle, the consumer products division that brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. More information is available at www.pantone.com.

