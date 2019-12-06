Kourtney Kardashian Invites Sportsheets to be Included in Her Celebrity Poosh VIP Box

The Unity Vibe Will be Rubbing Elbows with Hollywood A-Listers.

Cerritos, CA, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle website Poosh sent out their Celebrity VIP Gift Box to forty-five A-list friends such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Victoria Beckham, Drew Barrymore, Shay Mitchell, Gabrielle Union, and Fergie to name a few. Sportsheets was personally invited by the Poosh team to include their Unity vibe, along with only twelve other brands. Kourtney Kardashian hand-picked the Unity vibe to be the only sexual wellness item in the VIP box.

“We were ecstatic when we got the call from Poosh, and they asked if we wanted us to be a part of their VIP Celebrity Gift Box. After they initially wrote about and featured our Peace vibe in August on the Poosh.com website, we grew our relationship with them and jumped on board when they asked us to be part of this project!” said John Turi, Marketing Director.

In addition to A-List friends, the entire Kardashian family will receive the Unity vibe. The Unity vibe is a Sportsheets exclusive body-safe silicone bullet vibrator. It's rechargeable with multiple speeds. This discreet and travel-friendly toy comes with a USB charger and storage bag. It’s water-resistant, sleek, and user-friendly. The vibrator also comes with a Sportsheets 5-year warranty.

President Julie Stewart added, “We are thrilled to partner with Kourtney and spread holiday cheer. We are excited to see what everybody has to say about the toy once they’ve tried it. Being able to work with Kourtney and her team at Poosh to get the sexual wellness word out there and have people be more comfortable with their sexuality is inspiring. Poosh estimates that the total recipient follower reach is about 1.6 billion.”

