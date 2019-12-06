Fusion Medical Staffing Celebrates Christmas with Angeles Among Us, Helping Families with Pediatric Cancer

Omaha, NE, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The holidays are a time of giving and making a difference in your community. That is not lost on Fusion Medical Staffing. This year, Fusion Medical Staffing has partnered with Angels Among Us, a local organization committed to helping families suffering from pediatric cancer. When a child is diagnosed with cancer, a family’s life as they know it comes to an abrupt halt. Unfortunately, their monthly expenses do not. That’s were Angels Among Us steps in. They provide financial support to its cancer families during their entire treatment journey.

Fusion Medical Staffing’s "Be The Change" committee has adopted every single one of the Angels Among Us families for Christmas this year. Next Wednesday, December 11, Fusion will be closing its doors early to set up a holiday party for all the families. When families arrive, they will be greeted by Santa, Mrs. Clause and their elves. There will also be a crafting room, a game room and fun kid friendly finger foods.

While the families enjoy their holiday party, behind the scenes, Fusion’s secret elves will be working to collect all the toys, games and gifts we have collected for these families. Every child from every family will receive gifts to open on Christmas morning. The will unknowingly be placed in their parent or guardian’s vehicle, wrapped and ready to open on December 25.

Fusion Medical Staffing would like to thank Skinner Bakery for their help making this Christmas for our families possible as well. They have graciously collected games and blankets to send to the families who cannot attend the party.

About Fusion Medical Staffing

Fusion Medical Staffing provides career opportunities to healthcare professionals by helping facilities fill their staffing needs. From therapists, laboratory and radiology professionals to nurses in various settings, Fusion has evolved to meet the growing demand for contract healthcare employees across the United States.

About Be The Change

Fusion Medical Staffing believes in the importance of social responsibility for our company, as well as ensuring that employees have opportunities for community engagement through volunteer opportunities they can participate in. Our "Be The Change" program encompasses three main components; Employee Volunteer Opportunities (Compassion Groups); Fusion Medical Staffing Company Passions and Employee Paid Volunteer Time Off (VTO). These areas allow us to spearhead projects that work to achieve Ghandi’s quote: “Be the change you wish to see in the world.”

Media Contact: Bradley Schoreit

Bradley.Schoreit@fusionmedstaff.com

(877) 230-3885 ext. 431

Contact Information:

Fusion Medical Staffing

Bradley Schoreit

(877) 230-3885 extension 431

Contact via Email

fusionmedstaff.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/800954

Press Release Distributed by PR.com