Auto Driveaway Acquires a Majority Interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC

Evanston, IL, December 06, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Auto Driveaway Systems, LLC, through its newly formed entity, Sparkle Mobile LLC, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority interest in Sparkle Mobile LLC, a leading provider of mobile, eco-friendly, waterless car wash and detailing services based in Chicago, Illinois. Sparkl was founded by Lisa Souter in 2016 to solve for the inconvenience of waiting in line for a car wash. As a working mother of three boys, Lisa recognized the fast pace of daily life often pushed the car wash to the bottom of the to do list. By developing proprietary technology tools and a mobile app, along with waterless and eco-friendly products, Sparkl brings its vehicle cleaning services directly to its customers no matter where they are, virtually eliminating downtime. With rapid growth across the Chicago area serving commercial fleets, condominium and apartment communities and office parks, Sparkl is well positioned for expansion across the United States.

Auto Driveaway is thrilled to partner with Lisa Souter who will continue as President of Sparkl, which will operate as a standalone entity. There is a natural fit between the organizations, given Auto Driveaway’s expansive geographic footprint and the host of ancillary services it provides to its customers along with vehicle transportation and logistics. “We’ve done extensive testing of the Sparkl service offerings and are very pleased with the results and the potential throughout our network,” says Rodney Ruth, President and CEO of Auto Driveaway. This partnership provides tremendous opportunities for Auto Driveaway customers to take advantage of the Sparkl service offerings and for Sparkl to expand into new markets quickly. Together, sharing a deep commitment to service excellence, Auto Driveaway and Sparkl look forward to exciting times ahead.

About Auto Driveaway Systems, LLC

Auto Driveaway, headquartered in Lombard, IL, is a leading national provider of professional vehicle relocation services. Auto Driveaway primarily serves large corporate fleets, fleet management companies, upfitters, dealerships and vehicle OEMs with fast, safe and reliable door-to-door driveaway service nationwide. Services include fleet shipping and fleet management services; single vehicle “door-to-door driveaway” shipping; expedited shipping; enclosed carrier shipping for high-value vehicles; international (overseas) shipping; short-term and long-term vehicle storage; licensing, titling and registration of vehicles; and vehicle maintenance and reconditioning services. In addition, subsidiary J&J Driveaway Systems, LLC serves truck OEMs, dealerships and truck fleets, providing transportation of medium and heavy-duty assets and specialized equipment moved as single units or decked up to four at a time.

Since December 2014, Auto Driveaway has been owned by a group of investors led by President & CEO Rodney Ruth and the principals of Evanston Partners LLC. During this period the company has grown substantially through acquisitions and the addition of large fleet customers. For more information about Auto Driveaway please visit www.autodriveaway.com.

About Evanston Partners, LLC

Evanston Partners, LLC is a private equity investment firm which partners with management teams to recapitalize, acquire and build small growth companies. The firm seeks to work with partners who demonstrate passion, integrity and strong work ethic and to build already profitable companies with a long-term focus on value creation. While we have exceptional investing experience in a number of specific consumer and commercial industries, we are opportunistic in our approach and pursue investments in a wide range of industries. Our specific areas of investment expertise include food and food related manufacturing and distribution, transportation and logistics, packaging and niche consumer products and services. We are differentiated from other investors by our willingness to pursue truly small companies that may not be attractive opportunities to other lower-middle market private equity investors. Ideal opportunities have historical revenue of $5 million to $20 million, are profitable, growing and seeking a long-term growth partner to accelerate that growth. For more information about Evanston Partners please visit www.evanstonpartners.com.

