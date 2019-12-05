Oliver-Smith Presents Revolutionary Community Design Methodologies

Oliver-Smith's Town Design Strategies Ignite New Opportunities for Town Builders.

Little Rock, AR, December 05, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Oliver-Smith introduced its new, comprehensive approach to town planning at the National Town Builders Association Fall Roundtable in Denver on Oct. 19, 2019.

The design firm challenged conventional community planning tactics and introduced a new process with a concentration in conservation land planning and efficient building designs. O-S showed its ability to maximize quality of life in its communities, promote eco-friendly development, and strategically pair neighborhoods with greenspace without sacrificing density.

“They have thought through the challenges, and their approach is practical,” said NTBA President Ward Davis.

To build communities that enhance human interaction, he said, there are a million details to consider.

“That is why design is so important,” he said.

Research shared by O-S project manager, Will McCollum, demonstrated the financial sustainability of the Oliver-Smith design approach compared to suburban models. McCollum’s findings stunned the crowd with statistics pointing to developer savings using the O-S model.

“The data of same-county, same sales-cycle, and built comparisons indicate that the Oliver-Smith approach provides substantive financial benefit over conventional design configurations,” said McCollum.

The company also described how crucial building designs are for its future projects and the areas surrounding them.

“We spend an enormous amount of our time and resources in our homes. We believe sensitive design, technology and thoughtful appreciation of the environment improve all of our lives, particularly of those who live within the communities we design; our intent is also to positively affect the entire region in which Oliver-Smith communities are located,” said O-S co-principal P. Allen Smith.

Smith also introduced the idea of “Sustainable Agritopia,” a design concept O-S says is growing in popularity amongst the real-estate development community. He shared his on-the-ground experience with site design and maintenance programming involved in execution of the concept, also documented on Public Broadcasting Service with his own Moss Mountain Farm in Arkansas.

O-S plans to execute its town planning template nationally, and even internationally.

“With the addition of team members in the US and UK, Oliver-Smith is focusing its design efforts on sustainable and financially viable solutions that address the environmental, social, and energy challenges facing community builders and civic leaders,” said Lew Oliver, co-principal of O-S.

Mr. Smith and Mr. Oliver ended the presentation with a call for environmental and social leadership from developers and a pledge to continue sharing their findings at upcoming conferences.

About NTBA:

NTBA events aim to advance the town building industry by bringing together industry leaders who can share insights. This year’s event specifically focused on the creation of authentic places.

“The NTBA represents a group of real estate developers that are very outside the norm. We are focused on building communities that are beautiful and interesting... places that (homeowners) will be proud of, that people will want to live and thrive in, travel to and enjoy being part of the neighborhood,” said NTBA co-founder, Bob Chapman.

About Oliver-Smith:

Oliver-Smith is a town planning firm, inclusive of master planner and residential designer Lew Oliver and landscape designer, preservationist, author, and television host P. Allen Smith. Oliver-Smith is a full-lifecycle conservation and destination community design group working with small urban in-fills and large land tracts throughout the United States. Their projects consider large-impact conservation and environmental concerns, optimizing economic benefits for cause-focused investors, and lifestyle, architectural and neighborhood designs important to the 21st century home buyer. Their expertise has touched five continents and over 70 master-planned communities.

